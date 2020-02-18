Head to Head Trivia: Napoleon and dynamite an explosive combination

In honor of Jon Heder’s trip to Charleston to discuss his seminal acting performance in “Napoleon Dynamite,” we’ve created a quiz all about Napoleon and dynamite. You read that correctly. Not about “Napoleon Dynamite,” but rather questions about both Napoleon and dynamite. Since Jeff McKinney and Brian Porter tied in last week’s Head2Head match, the two of them are back to face off for this week’s quiz.
Questions
1. What was the name of the area in Belgium where Napoleon was famously defeated in 1815 thus marking the end of the Napoleonic Wars? You may know its name from hit songs by ABBA and The Kinks.
2. “Dyn-o-mite!” was the catchphrase used by actor Jimmie Walker in the role of J.J. Evans on what 1970’s American sitcom?
3. Napoleon is the name of the revolutionary turned tyrant in George Orwell’s novel “Animal Farm.” What kind of animal is the Napoleon character?
4. “A Fistful of Dynamite” (also known by the title “Duck, You Sucker!”) is a 1971 Western film by Sergio Leone and starring Rod Steiger and James Coburn. It is one of the more famous examples of Italian-made movies set in the American Old West. What is the name that is commonly given to that subgenre of Western movies?
5. Napoleon was on the selling end of what deal with president Thomas Jefferson that extended United States territory west of the Mississippi River and included land that now makes up 15 current U.S. states and two Canadian provinces?
6. What is the name of the 2009 comedy film and Adult Swim television show of the same name, both of which parodied and paid tribute to the Blaxploitation film genre and starred actor and martial artist Michael Jai White in the titular role?
7. Napoleon was exiled twice in his lifetime, both times on islands in the Atlantic Ocean. He eventually died on one of those two islands. Name one of the two aforementioned islands.
8. In “Looney Tunes” shorts that starred Wile E. Coyote and The Road Runner, what was the name of the fictional company that supplied Wile E. Coyote with all of his varieties of dynamite, and was the default branding name for a number of zany products across all of the “Looney Tunes” cartoons?
9. What was Napoleon’s first wife’s name? They separated in 1810 after being married for 14 years.
10. What Swedish businessman, chemist, engineer, inventor and philanthropist who in his lifetime boasted an estimated 355 patented inventions, is the man who first created dynamite?
Correct answers
1. Waterloo.
2. “Good Times.”
3. A boar/pig.
4. Spaghetti Western.
5. The Louisiana Purchase.
6. “Black Dynamite.”
7. St. Helena and Elba islands.
8. Acme.
9. Josephine.
10. Alfred Nobel.
Jeff’s responses
1. Waterloo.
2. “Good Times.”
3. A rat.
4. Spaghetti Western.
5. The Louisiana Purchase.
6. “Dynamite in my Coffy.”
7. St. Helena.
8. Acme.
9. Josephine.
10. Alfred Nobel.
Brian’s responses
1. Waterloo.
2. “All in the Family.”
3. A pig.
4. Gaucho Cinema.
5. The Louisiana Purchase.
6. “Black Dynamite.”
7. Elba.
8. Acme.
9. Josephine.
10. Nobel.
Conclusion
For the second consecutive week, Jeff and Brian have tied. This time. each of them answered an astounding eight questions correctly. That means that once again, Jeff and Brian will both be back for next week's quiz.