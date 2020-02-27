Head to head trivia: Get your dance shoes on for these questions

While popular dances used to come from instructional songs and music videos on MTV, Tik Tok is the new format that spreads the worldwide language of novelty dances. For this week’s trivia we have a quiz all about the history of dance crazes that have swept over worldwide popular culture. In our Head2Head matchup, we will have the third installment in the rivalry between Jeff McKinney and Brian Porter, who have tied for two consecutive weeks.
Questions
1. One of the earliest dances that has endured the test of time is “The Twist,” which was most popularly recorded by what singer in 1959?
2. The Batusi is a go-go dance that took over in the 1960’s thanks to the success of what popular live-action ABC television show?
3. Speaking of TV shows that spawned popular dances, “The Carlton” is still a beloved dance that was started by actor Alfonso Ribeiro in the role of Carlton Banks on what 1990’s sitcom?
4. The 2012 song and dance “Gangnam Style” was created by singer Psy, who hails from what country?
5. The “Thriller” dance was born out of the massively popular music video for Michael Jackson’s 1983 song of the same name. The video and the song borrowed elements of traditional horror movies, including narration that bookends the video from what iconic horror movie actor?
6. The 2007 rap single “Crank That” and its accompanying dance were so popular that at the peak of the dance’s fame some claimed that it was “the biggest dance fad since the ‘Macarena.’” “Crank That” was written and recorded by DeAndre Way, who is better known under what moniker?
7. Most of the moves in the “Cha Cha Slide” are simple instructions such as “slide to the left,” “hands on your knees” and “everybody clap your hands.” One that is not so obvious is a step that is named for what cartoon character?
8. The “Limbo” dance contest was originally an event held at wakes on what Caribbean island before it was brought to the masses by dancer Julia Edwards, who was also born in this country.
9. As referenced in question six, one of the longest lasting dance crazes of all time is the “Macarena.” What was the name of the “one-hit wonder” duo that recorded and released the song onto the world in 1993?
10. Another one of the most beloved dances in modern culture is the “Y.M.C.A.” which was recorded by The Village People, who were known for their distinct costumes that they wore while performing. Of the seven original members of the group, name three of the costumes that members were known for wearing.
Correct answers
1. Chubby Checker.
2. “Batman.”
3. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
4. South Korea.
5. Vincent Price.
6. Soulja Boy Tell’em.
7. Charlie Brown.
8. Trinidad.
9. Los del Rio.
10. Native American, cowboy, policeman, G.I., biker and construction worker.
Jeff’s responses
1. Chubby Checker.
2. “Batman.”
3. “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
4. South Korea.
5. Bela Lugosi.
6. Flo Rida.
7. Pepe Le Pew.
8. Cuba.
9. Julio Feo.
10. Native American, construction worker and cop.
Brian’s responses
1. Chubby Checker.
2. “Batman.”
3. “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
4. “South Korea.”
5. Vincent Price.
6. Flo Rida.
7. The Roger Rabbit
8. Trinidad.
9. Los del Rio.
10. Native American, construction worker and policeman.
Conclusion
The tie has been broken! Brian is our new champion after answering eight questions correctly. He will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.