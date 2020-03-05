Head to Head Trivia: Female movie directors call the shots

While the Academy Awards happened a couple of weeks ago, one of the issues with the awards that has been brought up repeatedly in the last few years is underrepresentation of films made by women, specifically in the Best Director category. So we have put together a quiz that focuses on some of the greatest and most popular films ever made by female directors. In our Head2Head matchup, returning champ Brian Porter will face off with musical director Kay Thorn.
Questions
1. One of the notable names that was omitted from this past year’s Best Director nominations at the Academy Awards was what director who in 2019 directed a remake of “Little Women” and previously brought us “Lady Bird” and has starred in movies like “Frances Ha.”
2. Lana and Lily Wachowski were the masterminds behind what 1999 science fiction film, in which humanity exists within a simulated reality. The film popularized the visual effect known as “bullet time” and was the spark that made Keanu Reeves learn Kung Fu. What was that movie?
3. Amy Heckerling directed what 1995 high school comedy film starring Alicia Silversone, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash, and has maintained a cult following thanks in no small part to its many quotable lines and costume design that has become synonymous with the style of 1990s youth?
4. The 2002 film “Whale Rider," directed by Niki Caro, follows a Maori girl who aspires to become her tribe’s chief despite living in a patriarchal system. The film is set in and was made in what country that is the native country of the Maori people?
5. Who was the first, and still the only woman to win a Best Director award at The Golden Globes for her 1983 film “Yentl” in which a Jewish woman dresses as a man to learn the Talmud after her father passes away? This director also starred in the movie and sang the songs on its original soundtrack, including “Papa Can You Hear Me” and “The Way He Makes Me Feel”?
6. Iranian-born French author and filmmaker Marjane Satrapi directed the film adaptation of her own semi-autobiographical graphic novel about growing up amid the Iranian Revolution. The film was nominated for Best Animated Feature in 2007. What was the title of Satrapi’s film/novel?
7. What renowned author forayed into film in 1928 by shooting brief reels of everyday African American life in the South, but is better known for writing novels like “Moses, Man of the Mountain” and “Their Eyes Were Watching God”?
8. “The Adventures of Prince Achmed,” directed by Lotte Reiniger was made in 1926 and is the oldest surviving animated feature film. The film uses silhouette animation to tell stories inspired by what massive collection of Middle Eastern folktales?
9. The 1988 film “Big” (directed by Penny Marshall) was the first movie directed by a woman to gross more than $100 million dollars at the box office. The fantasy comedy movie centers around a young boy aging into adulthood overnight after wishing “to be big.” What is it that grants his wish?
10. Considered to be a watershed moment for documentary filmmaking and representation of the LGBTQ community on film, what was the name of the 1990 documentary film directed by Jennie Livingston that followed the African American, Latino, homosexual and transgender “ball culture” of the 1980s in New York City?
Correct answers
1. Greta Gerwig.
2. “The Matrix.”
3. “Clueless.”
4. New Zealand.
5. Barbara Streisand.
6. “Persepolis.”
7. Zora Neale Hurston.
8. “One Thousand and One Nights”/“Arabian Nights.”
9. A fortune-teller machine.
10. “Paris Is Burning.”
Brian’s responses
1. Greta Gerwig.
2. “The Matrix.”
3. “Clueless.”
4. New Zealand.
5. Barbara Streisand.
6. Pass.
7. Alcott.
8. Pass.
9. A fortune-teller machine.
10. “Paris Is Burning.”
Kay’s responses
1. Nancy Pelosi.
2. “The Matrix.”
3. “Clueless.”
4. New Zealand.
5. Barbara Streisand.
6. “Ratatouille.”
7. Zora Neale Hurston.
8. “Arabian Nights.”
9. A fortune-teller machine.
10. “Paris Is Burning.”
Conclusion
It was a close contest with a deficit of only one point, but Kay is our new Head2Head Trivia champion after turning in eight correct responses. Kay will be back to challenge a new opponent in next week's quiz.