Head to Head Trivia: Churches

Churches are among the world’s most important structures, they provide solace, safety, familiarity and, as proven by STAC, they can work as venues too. So for this week’s trivia we have prepared a quiz all about “churches.” In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Kyle Barnette will go up against Jeff McKinney.
Questions
1. The first Church’s Chicken was founded in 1952 in San Antonio, Texas, across the street from what historical landmark?
2. Over its long history, The Hagia Sophia has been a Greek Orthodox Church, a Roman Catholic Church, a mosque and is currently a museum. Located in Istanbul, the building overlooks border of what two continents?
3. St. Basil’s Cathedral is known for its unusual, elaborate color scheme on the cathedral’s exterior as well as for marking the exact center of what major world city?
4. “No Church In the Wild” is the opening song on the 2011 rap album “Watch the Throne,” which was a collaboration between what two world-famous rappers?
5. Church is the name of the rather sinister cat in what Stephen King novel?
6. Notre-Dame de Paris, Cologne Cathedral and Santa Maria del Fiore (Florence Cathedral) are all examples of churches designed in what architectural style?
7. Actor Thomas Haden Church is known for his Academy Award nominated role in the 2004 film “Sideways,” his voiceover work in various commercials, and for playing the villain Sandman in the third installment of what superhero film franchise?
8. Designed by Michelangelo during the height of the Italian Renaissance, what is the largest church in the world, with an internal area of 15,160 square meters and extending near 190 meters in length?
9. 1982’s “Cathedral” is one of the most famous short stories by what great American author and poet who is also known for the short story collection “What We Talk About When We Talk About Love”?
10. The Mission San Juan Bautista in California serves as the location of the climax of what 1958 Alfred Hitchcock film?
Correct answers
1. The Alamo.
2. Europe and Asia.
3. Moscow.
4. Jay-Z and Kanye West.
5. “Pet Sematary.”
6. Gothic.
7. “Spider-Man.”
8. St. Peter’s Basilica.
9. Raymond Carver.
10. “Vertigo.”
Kyle’s responses
1. The Alamo.
2. Africa and Asia.
3. St. Petersburg.
4. Jay-Z and Kanye West.
5. “Pet Sematary.”
6. Renaissance.
7. “Batman.”
8. The Sistine Chapel.
9. Shel Silverstein.
10. “North by Northwest.”
Jeff’s responses
1. The Alamo.
2. Africa and Europe.
3. Rome.
4. Kanye and Jay-Z.
5. “Pet Sematary.”
6. Gothic.
7. “Batman.”
8. St. Peter’s Basilica.
9. Camus.
10. “The Birds.”
Conclusion
This was tough one for both contestants, but Jeff has usurped Kyle's trivia throne and is now our reigning champion after answering five questions correctly! Jeff will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.