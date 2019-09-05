In honor of South Carolina’s favorite homegrown band, this week’s Head2Head Trivia is going to be all about Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld better known together as Hootie & The Blowfish. Long standing champion Abram Stewart will be up against College of Charleston student Josh Wood.
Questions
1. The band that would become Hootie & The Blowfish first began when Darius Rucker and Mark Bryan were both freshmen at what university?
2. Hootie’s 2000 album “Scattered, Smothered and Covered” was an album consisting entirely of cover songs. The title of the album is a reference to a popular way to order hash browns at what restaurant chain?
3. The 2006 DVD/CD “Live in Charleston” was recorded at what venue?
4. The music video for “Only Wanna Be With You” had a SportsCenter theme to it, and includes cameo appearances by athletes including Muggsy Bogues, Alonzo Mourning, Alex English, Fred Couples and what now retired NFL quarterback?
5. The band’s debut album “Cracked Rear View” is one of the best selling albums of all time in the U.S., where it has gone RIAA certified platinum 21 times. What is the term for the RIAA certification above platinum, which “Cracked Rear View” has gone twice over?
6. “Wagon Wheel” has been a massive hit for both Darius Rucker and Old Crow Medicine Show. But Old Crow Medicine Show built the verses of the song around a chorus that was originally written and recorded in 1973 by what famous American songwriter?
7. Hootie have sold more than 21 million records in the United States, but also has had major success in what country where the band has had three No. 1 singles?
8. Darius Rucker claims to have seen what 1980 comedy film more than 100 times? The film stars Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor as two former entertainers who are wrongly arrested for a bank robbery.
9. In 1995, Hootie contributed a cover of the song “Hey, Hey What Can I Do” to the tribute album “Encomium” which also featured tracks by Sheryl Crow and Duran Duran. The album was a tribute to what classic rock band?
10. The album “Cracked Rear View” ends with a minute-long hidden recording of what traditional spiritual song?
Correct answers
1. University of South Carolina.
2. Waffle House.
3. Family Circle Tennis Center (Volvo Cars Stadium).
4. Dan Marino.
5. Diamond.
6. Bob Dylan.
7. Canada.
8. “Stir Crazy.”
9. Led Zeppelin.
10. “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.”
Abram’s responses
1. USC.
2. Waffle House.
3. The Charleston Music Hall.
4. Dan Marino.
5. Diamond.
6. Bob Dylan.
7. Canada.
8. “Now You See Me.”
9. Led Zeppelin.
10. “I’ll Fly Away.”
Josh’s responses
1. Coastal Carolina.
2. Waffle House.
3. The Music Hall.
4. Dan Marino.
5. Diamond.
6. Bruce Springsteen.
7. Canada.
8. “Sophie’s Choice.”
9. Avril Lavigne.
10. “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”
Conclusion
Abram sure knows his Hootie. He comes away with a 7 to 4 win this week. Not only that, he has now tied Claire Gibbons record with 15 consecutive Head2Head Trivia appearances. He will go for the record in next week's quiz.