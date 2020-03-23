Head 2 Head trivia:

Social distancing has become the new norm for people all over the world, which translates to staying in and finding ways to entertain ourselves in the comfort of our own homes. That means games! Dusty old board games from the depths of our closets, new video game worlds to get sucked into, card games for some newfound currency like Cheez-Its or bottle caps. In honor of our new reliance on games, we have constructed a trivia quiz all about them. In our Head2Head match-up, returning champ John Bryan will face local musician Brett Nash.
Question
1. A car, a dog, a boot, a top hat and a thimble are among the original player pieces that were used in what massively successful board game created by Hasbro?
2. If you’re playing a certain dice game created by Milton Bradley and all five of the dice that you just rolled are identical, you’ll probably yell what?
3. While spending a lot of time at home, we’re all going to need some exercise. If you want to play a game while staying somewhat active, you can break out what motion controlled Nintendo system that was released in 2006 and as of September 2019 has sold more than 101 million copies worldwide?
4. What is the name of the unconventional poker game in which players get to see every card except for their own, usually administered by putting your own card on your forehead?
5. Mikhail Botvinnik, Gary Kasparov and Bobby Fischer are among the all time greatest players at what tabletop game?
6. Having arrived just in time for social distancing, what popular life simulation video game series just got its newest installment on the Nintendo Switch system on March 20? The game centers around building your own character and exploring an island upon which you can do just about anything your heart desires?
7. You are playing a board game set on a fictional island where players establish cities, settlements and roads while spending resources like wheat, wood, brick, sheep and ore. What game are you playing?
8. The children’s board game “Mouse Trap” consists of players building contraptions designed to catch a toy mouse. The machines built by players are examples of overly complicated inventions intended to complete one simple task. This type of bizarre machine is named after what American cartoonist who frequently drew these kinds of machinations?
9. Basketball fans have had it rough ever since the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended. But fans can scratch their itch by playing “NBA 2K20,” the latest installment in the popular basketball simulation video game franchise. What active basketball star appears on the cover of “NBA 2K20”?
10. Name three of the six original playable characters in the game “Clue.”
Correct answers
1. Monopoly.
2. Yahtzee.
3. Wii.
4. Blind Man’s Bluff.
5. Chess.
6. Animal Crossing.
7. Catan.
8. Rube Goldberg.
9. Anthony Davis.
10. Col. Mustard, Ms. Scarlet, Prof. Plum, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock and Rev. Green.
John’s responses
1. Monopoly.
2. Yahtzee.
3. Pokemon Go.
4. Blind Man’s Bluff.
5. Chess
6. The Sims.
7. Catan.
8. Rube Goldberg.
9. Anthony Davis.
10. Col. Mustard, Prof. Plum and Mr. Green.
Brett’s responses
1. Monopoly.
2. Yahtzee.
3. Wii.
4. Blind Poker.
5. Table tennis.
6. Animal Crossing.
7. April 2020.
8. Rube Goldberg.
9. Stephen Curry.
10. Inky, Blinky and Pinky.
Conclusion
John puts up another strong performance and outscores Brett by a total of 8 to 5. John will be back again for next week's quiz.