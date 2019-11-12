To keep with our theme of brilliant funny women in this week’s Charleston Scene, we will be closing out this week’s issue with a trivia quiz all about women in comedy throughout the history of American popular media. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner and newly engaged Tim Housand will go up against Brian West. Congratulations Tim!
Questions
1. Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty play four women who share a home in Miami on what TV comedy that ran from 1985 to 1992?
2. On “Saturday Night Live” in the late 2000’s and early 2010’s, actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were widely recognized for giving comedic portrayals of what two prominent political figures?
3. Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon, better known as Minnie Pearl, became one of the defining figures of what weekly TV/radio broadcast concert series that is known for being “The Show That Made Country Music Famous”?
4. Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer play two women in their 20s who get into bizarre misadventures while trying to “make it” in New York City on what Comedy Central show that ran from 2014-19?
5. The 1980s sketch comedy series “The Tracey Ullman Show” is not just known for its comedic bits and musical numbers but also for introducing a series of animated shorts that grew into what internationally popular animated TV show?
6. The “Saturday Night Live” character Roseanne Roseannadanna was known for constantly going on endless tangents about bodily issues, regularly exclaiming “It’s always something.” The character was most famously played by what original “SNL” cast member?
7. Kaitlin Olson plays the only female characters of the five leads on what long-running FX American sitcom?
8. The 1978 comedy film “Rabbit Test” was the only film to be directed by comedian Joan Rivers. The film’s story centers around the world’s first pregnant man, and starred what comedic actor in his film debut as the aforementioned father-to-be?
9. Jackie “Moms” Mabley was one of the earliest great female comedians, who gained national attention through appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Smothers Brothers.” She got started as one of the marquee performers in the African American vaudeville community of the early 1900s, which was known by what name?
10. Lucille Ball became a pop culture icon for her roles on television shows such as “I Love Lucy” and its follow-up “The Lucy Show.” What actress played Lucy’s best friend on both of those shows? The characters she played were named Ethel and Vivian, respectively.
Correct answers
1. “The Golden Girls.”
2. Sarah Palin (Fey) and Hillary Clinton (Poehler).
3. “The Grand Ole Opry.”
4. “Broad City.”
5. “The Simpsons.”
6. Gilda Radner.
7. “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
8. Billy Crystal.
9. The Chitlin’ Circuit.
10. Vivian Vance.
Tim’s responses
1. “Golden Girls.”
2. Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton.
3. “The Grand Ole Opry.”
4. “Broad City.”
5. “The Simpsons.”
6. Pass.
7. “It’s Always Sunny.”
8. Billy Crystal.
9. The Chitlin’ Circuit.
10. Pass.
Brian’s responses
1. “Golden Girls.”
2. Clinton and Palin.
3. “Hee Haw.”
4. “Tattooed Senoritas.”
5. “The Simpsons.”
6. Gilda Radner.
7. “It’s Always Sunny.”
8. Billy Crystal.
9. “King Biscuit’s Good Time Circuit.”
10. Vivian Vance.
Conclusion
Tim just barely edges out Brian with a final score of 8 to 7. Tim will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.