Shovels & Rope are one of the Charleston music scene's most beloved duos.
But they are but one of a long lineage of pop cultural pairs who have captured the hearts and minds of people, both locally and around the world, throughout the decades. In this week’s quiz, we will be focusing on all-time great duos. Returning winner Rylee Miller will be going up against challenger Tim Housand.
Questions
1. Nick Park, who also created “Shaun the Sheep,” is the brains behind what British duo consisting of a cheese-crazed inventor and his loyal, intelligent dog?
2. Paul Newman and Robert Redford stole the hearts of Americans in 1969 when they portrayed Robert Leroy Parker and Harry Longabaugh, more famously known by what nicknames?
3. What entrepreneurial duo perfected their craft at the Penn State University creamery in 1978?
4. What musical duo was sometimes referred to as “Double Dynamite” and is responsible for hit songs like “Hold On, I’m Comin'," “Wrap it Up” and “I Thank You”?
5. Batman and Robin are one of the most famous duos in the history of popular fiction. What pair of actors famously played the two vigilante superheroes on the 1960s “Batman” television show?
6. What cartoonist is famous for bringing “Calvin and Hobbes” to comic strip readers around the world?
7. What hip-hop duo gave us albums like “ATLiens,” “Aquemini" and “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik”?
8. What are the names of the two old, curmudgeonly puppets from “The Muppet Show” who specialize in slipping in snide commentary about the Muppets' performances from the safety of their theater balcony seats?
9. On the ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley," what type of business did Laverne and Shirley work for?
10. The names for the “Sesame Street” duo Bert and Ernie are taken from two supporting characters from what beloved Frank Capra film from 1946?
Correct Responses
1. Wallace and Gromit.
2. Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid.
3. Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield (Ben & Jerry’s).
4. Sam and Dave.
5. Adam West and Burt Ward.
6. Bill Watterson.
7. Outkast.
8. Statler and Waldorf.
9. A brewery (Shotz).
10. “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Rylee’s Responses
1. Wallace and Gromit.
2. Smokey and The Bandit.
3. Patti and Selma.
4. Sam & Dave.
5. Adam West and Adam West.
6. Bill Watterson.
7. Salt-n-Pepa.
8. Maurice and Boris.
9. A bar.
10. “Alien 3.”
Tim’s Responses
1. Wallace and Gromit.
2. Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid.
3. M & M.
4. Sam and Dave.
5. Adam West and Burt Ward.
6. Bill Watterson.
7. Outkast.
8. Statler and Waldorf.
9. An ammo factory.
10. “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
With an impressive eight correct answers, Tim is our new trivia champion! He will be back for next week's Head2Head trivia.