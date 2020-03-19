Head 2 Head Trivia: We've gone to the dogs this week

Not only are there numerous great restaurants and bars in the Charleston area where you can bring your four-legged friend, but in this time of uncertainty, confusion and many people staying at home, a dog is also the best friend you can have. For this week’s trivia, we have put together a quiz all about our beloved canine companions who are there for us through thick and thin. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner John Bryan will face actress Carolyn Kennedy-Graupner.
Questions
1. A total of 39 American universities, including Georgia, Yale and Gonzaga, use what type of dog as their athletics mascot?
2. Originally hosted by Steve Burns, what was the name of the Nick Jr. children’s TV show that combined live action and cutout animation and centered around a dog leaving hints that ultimately lead to what she wanted to do each day?
3. What was the name of the Siberian husky who led the final leg of the 1925 serum run to Nome, Alaska, delivering a diphtheria antitoxin that helped to save lives after an outbreak?
4. “Where the North Begins,” “The Clash of the Wolves,” “A Dog of the Regiment” and “The Lightning Warrior” were all films in the late 1920s and early 1930s that featured what canine movie star? Another dog was later given the same name and had a successful children’s western TV show made about them in the 1950s.
5. The best known example of the concept known as “classical conditioning” consisted of an informal study on dog’s salivation in regards to anticipating being fed. What was the name of the Russian physiologist whose name has become associated with the concept of classical conditioning?
6. The 2000 hit song “Who Let the Dogs Out” was a cover of a song by Anslem Douglas and one of the biggest hits of the 2000s despite never hitting the No. 1 spot on the charts. What was the name of the group who recorded the song?
7. The phrase “dwarf dog” in Welsh translates to the name of what popular, small breed of herding dog?
8. In the late 1800s, a German tax collector wanted a perfect guard dog and chose to develop a new breed that he felt had just the right amount of loyalty and strength. What type of dog was the result of his breeding that is now commonly used as guard dogs?
9. What 20th-century U.S. president’s Boston bull terrier allegedly ripped the pants off of a French ambassador who visited the White House?
10. What is the official state dog of South Carolina?
Correct answers
1. Bulldogs.
2. “Blue’s Clues.”
3. Balto.
4. Rin Tin Tin.
5. Ivan Pavlov.
6. Baha Men.
7. Corgi.
8. Doberman Pinscher.
9. Theodore Roosevelt.
10. Boykin spaniel.
John’s responses
1. Bulldogs.
2. “Blue’s Clues.”
3. Balto.
4. Rin Tin Tin.
5. Pavlov.
6. Baha Men.
7. Corgi.
8. Doberman Pinscher.
9. Theodore Roosevelt.
10. Springer spaniel.
Carolyn’s responses
1. Bulldogs.
2. “Blue’s Clues.”
3. Balto.
4. Rin Tin TIn.
5. Pavlov.
6. Baha Men.
7. Corgi.
8. Doberman Pinscher.
9. Franklin Roosevelt.
10. Coonhound.
Conclusion
For the second consecutive week John has faced a formidable opponent and just scraped by with the win. He finishes with nine correct responses against Carolyn's eight. John will be back for next week's quiz.