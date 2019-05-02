"April showers bring May flowers" as the saying goes. To bring in the first week of May, this round of Head2Head Trivia is flower-centric. Returning winner Claire Gibbons will be facing off with College of Charleston English professor Susan Farrell.
Questions
1. Cherry blossoms were gifted to the United States in 1912 by what nation?
2. “Sugar Magnolia” is one of the most popular songs off of the 1970 album “American Beauty” by what legendary jam band?
3. “Daffodil” is a more common name for this type of flower, which is named for a figure in Greek mythology.
4. In “The Wizard of Oz,” the main characters fall asleep in a field of what type of flower?
5. The lotus flower was a sacred symbol of resurrection in what ancient civilization?
6. Iva Toguri was one of a number of women during World War II who was used in Japanese radio propaganda that sought to demoralize Allied troops. What was the floral nickname given to these female broadcasters?
7. “The Chrysanthemums” is a short story by what Great Depression-era American novelist?
8. Aug. 17, 1977, set the record for the most flowers sold in the U.S. on a single day. The flowers were largely sold for the funeral of what celebrity?
9. In “Alice in Wonderland,” what does the Red Queen force Alice to do with her garden of white roses?
10. What is the state flower of South Carolina?
Correct answers
1. Japan.
2. Grateful Dead.
3. Narcissus.
4. Poppies.
5. Egypt.
6. Tokyo Rose.
7. John Steinbeck.
8. Elvis Presley.
9. Paint the roses red.
10. Yellow jessamine.
Claire’s responses
1. Japan.
2. Grateful Dead.
3. Jonquil.
4. Poppies.
5. Hindu.
6. Tokyo Rose.
7. Steinbeck.
8. Elvis Presley.
9. Paint them red.
10. Yellow jessamine.
Susan’s responses
1. Japan.
2. Grateful Dead.
3. Isis.
4. Poppies.
5. India.
6. Tokyo Rose.
7. John Steinbeck.
8. Elvis Presley.
9. Behead them.
10. Confederate jessamine.
Conclusion
Claire's dominance continues with eight correct answers to Susan's six. Claire will advance to next week's installment of Head2Head Trivia.