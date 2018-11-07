The difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day is that the former, which we’ll observe on Monday, honors both the living and the dead. Memorial Day, by contrast, is specifically marked to honor those who gave their lives in service to our country.
There are millions of veterans who have defended the rights that most of us take for granted, and to them we say: Thank you for your service. Our current Head2Head trivia champion is Don Warren, who is a former Marine, and his opponent is Karen Adams, who teaches Sunday school.
Questions
1. What was the original name for Veterans Day?
2. What year was the first observance?
3. Which U.S. president changed the name to Veterans Day?
4. What is one of three states that has more than 1 million veterans as part of the population?
5. Approximately how many veterans are women?
6. Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, are there 58,000, 558,000 or 5 million still alive today?
7. What do the British call the day in November on which they commemorate veterans?
8. Who was the president during World War I?
9. Which southern city has observed Veterans Day the longest?
10. What is the national military burial ground in Washington, D.C., called?
Don's answers
1. V-Day.
2. 1924.
3. Truman.
4. California.
5. 3 million.
6. 58,000.
7. The Royal ... I don’t know.
8. Roosevelt.
9. Mobile.
10. Arlington.
Karen's answers
1. Soldiers Day.
2. 1945.
3. FDR.
4. Texas.
5. 3.5 million.
6. 58,000.
7. Military Day.
8. Teddy Roosevelt?
9. Vicksburg.
10. Arlington Cemetery.
Conclusion
Both of our contestants struggled with this week’s theme for the quiz, which ended in a tie. Don and Karen will return next week to see who emerges as Head2Head trivia champion.
Correct answers
1. Armistice Day.
2. 1919.
3. Dwight Eisenhower.
4. California, Florida, Texas.
5. 2 million.
6. 558,000.
7. Remembrance Day.
8. Woodrow Wilson.
9. Birmingham, Ala.
10. Arlington National Cemetery.