Thanksgiving is upon us, and with it good food, time spent with family and friends and football. A day off for most people, the holiday is like a deep breath before the bustling pace of the next few weeks leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day. For this year’s Thanksgiving-themed trivia, we have our Head2Head champion, Karen Adams, and her opponent, Lucy Timmons, who is a part-time student.
Questions
1. Who does the president traditionally give a pardon to on Thanksgiving Day?
2. What historic landmark is known as the place where the pilgrims landed in America?
3. In what month do Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving?
4. What president appointed an official day in November to celebrate Thanksgiving?
5. In “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” name one thing Snoopy and Woodstock (the caterers) prepare as the main dish.
6. “In the Old Colony days, in Plymouth the land of the Pilgrims, to and fro in a room of his simple and primitive dwelling, Clad in doublet and hose, and boots of Cordovan leather, Strode with a martial air, Miles Standish the Puritan Captain” is the first line of a poem by which poet?
7. American whaling ships introduced Thanksgiving to which Australian territory where the holiday is still celebrated on the last Thursday of November?
8. What televised event is hosted by John O’Hurley on Thanksgiving Day?
9. What American statesman lobbied to make the turkey the national symbol?
10. In celebrating the first Thanksgiving, the Pilgrims didn’t have which utensil to eat with?
Karen's answers
1. It’s a turkey.
2. Plymouth Rock.
3. In the summer.
4. FDR.
5. I think popcorn is one.
6. Walt Whitman?
7. New Zealand.
8. The dog show.
9. Benjamin Franklin.
10. Maybe a spoon.
Lucy's answers
1. A turkey.
2. Plymouth Rock.
3. October.
4. Lincoln.
5. Popcorn.
6. I don’t know.
7. Papua New Guinea.
8. "The National Dog Show."
9. Benjamin Franklin.
10. A fork.
Conclusion
Head2Head has a new trivia champion in Timmons, who will return next week to defend her title against a fresh opponent. In the meantime, have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
Correct answers
1. A turkey.
2. Plymouth Rock.
3. October.
4. Abraham Lincoln.
5. Toast or popcorn.
6. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
7. Norfolk Island.
8. "The National Dog Show."
9. Benjamin Franklin.
10. Fork.