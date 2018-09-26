When the reality show “Southern Charm” debuted on television, it revealed some of what goes on in the exclusive realm of Charleston high society.
Locals were scandalized, but the drama and love triangles made for compulsive television, creating a hit show. This week our contestants, current Head2Head champion Christy Ayers and challenger Jenna Smalley will be tested on their “Southern Charm” knowledge.
Questions
1. What year did "Southern Charm" debut?
2. Which “Charmer” was a cast member of MTV’s “The Real World” in 2004?
3. The TV show has frequently filmed in which historic mansion downtown?
4. Which cast member is from Hilton Head?
5. What kind of book did recurring cast member Patricia Altschul write?
6. What state government job did Thomas Ravenel have before stepping down because he was indicted on cocaine charges?
7. Which original cast member is also a filmmaker?
8. Which local store has Kathryn Dennis worked as a stylist?
9. How many seasons have there been of "Southern Charm"?
10. What are the two other cities that feature a "Southern Charm" spin-off show?
Christy's answers
1. 2016.
2. Honestly, I haven’t really watched this show that much.
3. The Calhoun Mansion?
4. I’ll guess the really tall one.
5. Home decorating.
6. Was it state treasurer?
7. I’m not sure.
8. J Crew.
9. Two.
10. I think I saw Savannah was one and maybe Atlanta?
Jenna's answers
1. 2013.
2. Cameran.
3. It’s Patricia’s house, but I forget the name.
4. Shep.
5. Entertaining.
6. Comptroller.
7. Pretty sure it’s Whitney.
8. Belk.
9. Has it been five already?
10. Savannah and, more recently, New Orleans.
Conclusion
Smalley takes over as the Head2Head trivia champ, making it several weeks in a row without a repeat winner. Can she break the streak of single victories and continue on as our champion? We’ll find out next week when she faces a new opponent.
Correct answers
1. 2014.
2. Cameran Eubanks.
3. Mikell House.
4. Shep Rose.
5. Etiquette.
6. Treasurer.
7. Whitney Sudler-Smith.
8. Gwynn’s of Mount Pleasant.
9. Five.
10. Savannah and New Orleans.