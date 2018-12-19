This week closes out our December Head2Head Holiday Extravaganza with trivia on the celebrations people have around the world at Christmastime. Our current champion is Jordan Davis, and her opponent is her fiance, Tom McNair.
Questions
1. In Belgium, there are two Santa figures who both arrive on Dec. 6, and one is known as Pere Noel, who visits the French speakers. What is the other one called?
2. In which country on the Baltic Sea do people visit cemeteries on Christmas Eve?
3. While children in the U.S. leave milk and cookies for Santa Claus, what do they leave out in Ireland?
4. In what country is eating KFC a tradition on Christmas Day because of a 1970s marketing campaign?
5. In what country is a sprig of basil a symbol of Christmas?
6. Where is the poinsettia originally from?
7. On Christmas, the capital of what country closes streets to cars so people can roller skate to Mass?
8. Where did the tradition of the Christmas tree come from?
9. In many alpine countries, what creature punishes children around Christmas?
10. In which country do Christmas celebrations start nine days early?
Jordan's answers
1. Santa Claus?
2. Latvia.
3. Potato soup.
4. Kenya.
5. Spain.
6. Mexico.
7. Brazil.
8. The Netherlands.
9. An elf.
10. Greece.
Tom's answers
1. St. Nick or St. Nicholas.
2. Finland.
3. Bread.
4. South Korea.
5. Italy.
6. Mexico.
7. Canada.
8. It’s German.
9. Krampus.
10. Russia.
Conclusion
Tom takes over from his fiancee as our new Head2Head trivia champion and will be back next week. To everyone who celebrates the holiday, we hope you have a very Merry Christmas!
Correct answers
1. St. Nicholas.
2. Finland.
3. Mince pies and Guinness.
4. Japan.
5. Greece.
6. Mexico.
7. Venezuela.
8. Germany.
9. Krampus.
10. Philippines.