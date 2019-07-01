It’s the Fourth of July! Barbecues will be happening, the stars will be spangled and fireworks will popping all around. Regardless of where you are, the Fourth is never complete without a patriotic soundtrack.
We all have those songs about the U.S.A. that we pull out every Independence Day, so for this week’s Head2Head Trivia we will talking about all things “American” in popular music. Returning winner Abram Stewart will be competing with pizza maker and delivery man Martin Adkins.
Questions
1. Jimi Hendrix turned “The Star Spangled Banner” into a three-and-a-half minute long electric guitar display while performing at what major cultural event in 1969?
2. The 1985 song “Living in America” by James Brown reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after being featured in the fourth movie of what Sylvester Stallone franchise?
3. Last year, rapper/singer Childish Gambino had a hit single and viral music video with “This is America.” Childish Gambino is the stage name of what actor who will be starring in the upcoming remake of “The Lion King?”
4. Folk rock band America are primarily known for what Western-inspired 1971 hit song that was featured in an episode of AMC’s “Breaking Bad?”
5. Ray Charles’ version of “America the Beautiful” serves as the background music to the Fourth of July fireworks scene of what 1993 sports/comedy film?
6. Singer Kim Wilde has seen massive success with her song “Kids in America” in which she repeatedly sings “We’re the kids in America.” But Kim Wilde is actually from what country?
7. In 2017, Billboard published a list of the 10 songs that see the largest spikes in listenership on YouTube on The Fourth of July. What active country singer had the most songs on that list? Here’s a hint: One of his three songs on the list was “Made in America.”
8. The hit song “Party in the U.S.A.” was a staple of Miley Cyrus’ “Bangerz” tour in 2014. During performances of the song, Cyrus was joined onstage by performers dressed as three national landmarks. Name two of them.
9. While he has other, more popular, songs about America, what rock n’ roll singer/songwriter took to ending his concerts in the early 2010’s with the song “American Land,” which was originally written as a poem in the 19th century and was later set to music by Pete Seeger?
10. “God Bless America” was originally written by Irving Berlin during World War I and saw a moderate success at best. The song became the major patriotic song that is today after it was recorded by what 1930s vocalist who was later known as “The First Lady of Radio?”
Correct answers
1. Woodstock.
2. “Rocky.”
3. Donald Glover.
4. “A Horse With No Name.”
5. “The Sandlot.”
6. England.
7. Toby Keith.
8. The Statue of Liberty, The Liberty Bell and Mount Rushmore.
9. Bruce Springsteen.
10. Kate Smith.
Abram’s responses
1. Woodstock.
2. “Rocky.”
3. Donald Glover.
4. “A Horse With No Name.”
5. “The Sandlot.”
6. Canada.
7. Garth Brooks.
8. Mount Rushmore and The Statue of Liberty.
9. Bruce Springsteen.
10. Kate Smith.
Martin’s responses
1. Woodstock
2. “Rocky.”
3. Donald Glover.
4. “Baby Blue.”
5. “Air Bud?”
6. England.
7. Keith Urban.
8. Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore.
9. Bruce Springsteen.
10. Loretta Lynn.
Conclusion
Abram continues to roll through Head2Head Trivia with an impressive eight correct answers against Martin's six. Abram will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.