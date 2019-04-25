Eleven years of blockbuster comic book movies have been leading up to the highly anticipated "Avengers: Endgame," which hits theaters this Friday. To celebrate, this week’s Head2Head Trivia is all about superheroes in cinema. Reigning winner Claire Gibbons will be competing with Dan Jones, a cinematographer and technician who lives in West Ashley.
Questions
1. As of 2019, what is the only superhero film to have been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture?
2. "Avengers: Endgame" will mark the final cameo appearance by what legendary comic book author who passed away in 2018?
3. Despite not appearing in the film’s title, what famous DC Comics character made a live-action film debut in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"?
4. What famous comedian starred alongside Christopher Reeve in "Superman III"?
5. Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz co-starred in a 1994 film adaptation of what zany, shape-shifting Dark Horse Comics character?
6. The song “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone saw a resurgence in 2014 after it appeared in the opening credits of what comedic Marvel Comics movie?
7. In "X-Men: Days of Future Past," set in 1973, the X-Men stop an assassination attempt against what U.S. president?
8. The 1989 film "Batman" featured an original soundtrack by what late pop icon, who had a platinum-selling single with the song “Batdance”?
9. Three actors have played The Hulk in feature films. Name two of them.
10. The famous line “With great power comes great responsibility” was first said in what 2002 superhero film?
Correct answers
1. "Black Panther."
2. Stan Lee.
3. Wonder Woman.
4. Richard Pryor.
5. "The Mask."
6. "Guardians of the Galaxy."
7. Richard Nixon.
8. Prince.
9. Eric Bana, Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo.
10. "Spider-Man."
Claire's answers
1. "Superman."
2. Stan Lee.
3. Wonder Woman.
4. Richard Pryor.
5. "The Mask."
6. "Guardians of the Galaxy."
7. Richard Nixon.
8. Prince.
9. Mark Ruffalo and Edward Norton.
10. "Batman Begins."
Dan's answers
1. "Superman."
2. Stan Lee.
3. Silver Surfer.
4. Richard Pryor.
5. "The Mask."
6. "Thor."
7. Richard Nixon.
8. Michael Jackson.
9. Mark Ruffalo and Lou Ferrigno.
10. "X-Men."
Conclusion
Claire powers through with eight correct answers against Dan's four. Claire's hot streak continues and once again she will be moving on to next week's Head2Head Trivia.