It’s open season for oysters, and where better to eat your fill than the South Carolina Aquarium’s Oysterfest, happening this weekend. Part of the aquarium’s after hours program for adults, the event will include local cuisine, a beer and wine bar and entertainment. Last week’s Head2Head trivia ended in a tie between Don Warren and Karen Adams, and both our contestants are back this week to compete to see who will go on as our Head2Head trivia champion.
Questions
1. What scientific class do oysters belong to?
2. Which famous director wrote “The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy and Other Stories?”
3. Which early 18th-century English writer reportedly said, “It was a bold man that first ate an oyster?”
4. What Colonial city was known for its numerous oyster beds in its harbor?
5. Who wrote the song “The Reaper?”
6. Common lore suggests oysters are only supposed to be eaten in months that include what letter?
7. What early 20th-century millionaire had an oyster dish named after him?
8. What is the Prairie Oyster, a drink that includes a raw egg and Worcestershire sauce, supposed to help with?
9. What is the process called that is used to pry open oysters?
10. Who wrote a poem called “The Walrus and the Carpenter” in which the two main characters coax a group of oysters up onto a beach and then eat them all?
Don's answers
1. Crustaceans.
2. I don’t know. Alfred Hitchcock.
3. Charles Dickens.
4. Chesapeake.
5. Iron Maiden.
6. The letter R.
7. Rockefeller.
8. Hangovers.
9. Shucking.
10. Shelley.
Karen's answers
1. Aren’t they all Crustaceans?
2. I don’t know.
3. Dryden.
4. Charleston.
5. Blue Oyster Cult.
6. The R months.
7. John D. Rockefeller.
8. A hangover.
9. Shucking.
10. Shel Silverstein.
Conclusion
After last week ended in a tie, Karen emerges as our new Head2Head trivia champion, so she’ll be back next week to take on a new challenger. For tickets to the South Carolina Aquarium’s Oysterfest, go to www.scaquarium.org
Correct answers
1. Bivalve.
2. Tim Burton.
3. Jonathan Swift.
4. New York.
5. Blue Oyster Cult.
6. R.
7. John D. Rockefeller.
8. Hangover.
9. Oyster shucking.
10. Lewis Carroll.