The 2019 NBA Finals begin at 9 p.m. tonight on ABC, and what better way to get pumped for the peak of the basketball season than with some NBA themed trivia? Returning winner Claire Gibbons will be competing with newly minted College of Charleston graduate Abram Stewart.
1. What is the name of the team formed by Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes in “Space Jam”?
2. One of the many superstars playing in this year’s NBA Playoffs is Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hails from what country?
3. What NBA player holds the seemingly unbreakable record for most points scored in a single game with an even 100?
4. Now-retired NBA center Dikembe Mutombo became known for what signature move after blocking an opponent’s shot?
5. NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made a cameo appearance in what 1980’s comedy film?
6. What retired NBA player was once known as The Round Mound of Rebound?
7. While the College of Charleston has produced many talented players, Anthony Johnson is the only former Cougar to have appeared in an NBA finals. He did so in 2009 while playing for what team?
8. During a 2004 game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, Indiana’s Ron Artest charged at a fan who threw a drink at him and started a brawl that involved players and fans alike. That infamous fight is now referred to as what?
9. This year marks the fifth consecutive season that the Golden State Warriors have been to the NBA Finals. Only one other franchise has achieved this, who was it?
10. Name the two current NBA teams that are named for birds.
Correct answers
1. The Tune Squad.
2. Greece.
3. Wilt Chamberlain.
4. Wagging his finger.
5. “Airplane!”
6. Charles Barkley.
7. Orlando Magic.
8. The Malice at the Palace.
9. Boston Celtics (1957-66).
10. Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
Claire’s responses
1. The Razzle Dazzle.
2. Hungary.
3. Stephen Curry.
4. Fist pump.
5. “Airplane!”
6. Charles Barkley.
7. Lakers.
8. Motor City Mayhem.
9. Celtics.
10. Hawks and Cardinals.
Abram’s Responses
1. The Looney Goons.
2. Greece.
3. Wilt Chamberlain.
4. Set the arena on fire.
5. “Airplane!”
6. Charles Barkley.
7. Lakers.
8. The Game of Shame.
9. Celtics.
10. Pelicans and Hawks.
Conclusion
After 15 straight weeks of Head2Head Trivia dominance, Claire has been dethroned by Abram, who had six correct answers to her three. He will go on to compete in next week's Head2Head Trivia.