Feeling nostalgic for Trapper Keeper binders, two-pocket folders and school lunch? This week, Head2Head trivia is taking it back to 8th grade and everything you learned in science class. We will find out what two-time winner, Brittany Mathis, and her competitor, Harrison Chapman, who is the manager of the Charleston and West Ashley farmers markets, remember.
Questions
1. This six-step process is used in experiments to explore observations and answer questions.
2. An experiment usually has one of these groups, which is used to reduce the number of independent variables.
3. This is the process by which plants turn the sun into energy.
4. In this process molecules pass through a permeable membrane and are absorbed into other parts of the body. It also describes how we unconsciously absorb ideas through media and culture.
5. Electrons surround it at the center of an atom.
6. This organic compound found in foods provide sugars, starch and cellulose to the body.
7. This chart arranges all of the known elements in order of increasing atomic number.
8. This compound is trapped in the atmosphere and is the single greatest cause of global warming.
9. This is how we refer to a trait like blue eyes or red hair in terms of heredity.
10. This collection of islands off the coast of Ecuador is where Charles Darwin studied evolution.
Brittany's answers
1. Observation.
2. Pass.
3. Photosynthesis.
4. Pass.
5. Nucleus.
6. Carbohydrates.
7. Periodic table.
8. Carbon dioxide.
9. Genetics.
10. Cook Island.
Harrison's answers
1. Scientific method.
2. A control group.
3. Photosynthesis.
4. Osmosis.
5. Nucleus.
6. Insulin.
7. Periodic table.
8. Carbon dioxide.
9. Recessive.
10. Madagascar.
Answers
1. Scientific method.
2. A control group.
3. Photosynthesis.
4. Osmosis.
5. Nucleus.
6. Carbohydrate.
7. Periodic table.
8. Carbon dioxide.
9. Recessive trait.
10. Galapagos.
Conclusion
After a two-week run, Brittany has been deposed by challenger Harrison in an 8-to-5 victory. We’ll see who wins next week!