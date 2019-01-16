Monday, Jan. 21 marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You may know King for his famous “I have a dream speech,” and as the leader of the civil rights movement, but how well do you really know the civil rights giant? This week’s Head2Head trivia has our reigning champ, Katie Norris, facing off with Brittany Mathis to find out.
Questions
1. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of two Americans to have their birthdays commemorated by a national holiday. Who is the other?
2. Martin Luther King Jr. became Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after earning a Ph.D. from this university.
3. The civil rights hero shared one vice with 45 percent of Americans in 1965.
4. At 35, King remains the youngest man to ever be awarded this prestigious prize.
5. King was only 15 years old when he enrolled at this historically black college.
6. King is credited with dissuading Nichelle Nichols from resigning from her role as this 1960s "Star Trek" character.
7. King was the first black person named "Man of the Year" by this magazine.
8. How old was Martin Luther King Jr. when he was assassinated?
9. What serious injury did King survive in an earlier attempt on his life?
10. King studied this Eastern leader's principles of nonviolence.
Brittany's answers
1. George Washington.
2. Boston University.
3. Smoking.
4. Nobel Peace Prize.
5. Morehouse.
6. Lieutenant Uhuru.
7. Time.
8. 38.
9. He was shot.
10. Gandhi.
Katie's answers
1. George Washington.
2. Princeton.
3. Smoking.
4. Nobel Peace Prize.
5. Clark Atlanta.
6. Lieutenant Uhuru.
7. Time.
8. 43.
9. He was stabbed.
10. Gandhi.
Conclusion
Brittany Mathis moves forward in Head2Head trivia this week by a tight margin. See you next week.
Correct answers
1. George Washington.
2. Boston University.
3. King was a smoker.
4. The Nobel Peace Prize.
5. Morehouse.
6. Lieutenant Uhuru.
7. Time Magazine.
8. 39.
9. Izola Curry stabbed King with a letter opener 10 years before his death.
10. Mahatma Gandhi.