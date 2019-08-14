With the opening of Holy City Magic right around the corner, it's only fitting that Charlestonians should brush up on their knowledge of magic. This week’s Head2Head Trivia is all about illusions, tricks, stunts and the magicians who make it all happen. Returning winner Abram Stewart will be facing off with Matt Green, a DJ and entrepreneur.
Questions
1. Ehrich Weiss was the birth name of what famous magician?
2. In the magician duo Penn & Teller, which of the two men usually does not speak during performances and takes on the primary “magician” role?
3. The character Gob Bluth fancied himself an “illusionist” on what American sitcom?
4. What film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale and Scarlett Johansson depicts a pair of rival stage magicians competing with one another during the late 1800s?
5. The East Coast Spirit Sessions is an annual convention centered around the art of "bizarre magic," which is a style of stage magic that blends horror and comedy and focuses on a storytelling angle. Since 2015 that convention has been hosted in what South Carolina community?
6. David Copperfield is known for making The Statue of Liberty disappear and levitating over the Grand Canyon. He is also famous for walking through what world-famous structure?
7. In Queensland, Australia, it is illegal to own what unless you can prove that you are a magician?
8. Who is the richest professional magician in the world today?
9. The small town of Colon is known as “The Magic Capital of the World," largely because of the town’s magic supply stores. Colon is located in what midwestern U.S. state?
10. What French clock maker and early magician is considered to be “the father of modern conjuring?” Here’s a hint, his name inspired the stage name of another famous magician.
Correct Responses
1. Harry Houdini.
2. Teller.
3. “Arrested Development.”
4. “The Prestige.”
5. Myrtle Beach.
6. The Great Wall of China.
7. A rabbit.
8. David Copperfield.
9. Michigan.
10. Jean Eugene Robert-Houdin.
Abram’s Responses
1. Houdini.
2. Teller.
3. “Arrested Development.”
4. “Starsky and Hutch.”
5. Myrtle Beach.
6. The Great Wall of China.
7. Rabbits.
8. Criss Angel.
9. Minnesota.
10. Houdin.
Matt’s Responses
1. David Copperfield.
2. Teller.
3. “Arrested Development.”
4. “The Prestige.”
5. Myrtle Beach.
6. Pyramids of Giza.
7. Rabbits.
8. David Blaine.
9. Iowa.
10. Houdin.
Conclusion
With a final score of 7 to 6, Abram just scrapes by Matt for another victorious week of trivia. He will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.