Tuesday, Aug. 13, is International Left-Handers Day. It may not be a premier holiday, but to the many left-handers out there, it is a day to celebrate the minority handedness. For this week’s Head2Head Trivia quiz, we will be focusing on figures throughout history who were or are left handed. Due to the tie in last week’s Head2Head Trivia, Abram Stewart and Caroline Hamrick are returning for a rematch.
Questions
1. There are not many major writers who have been left-handed, but Lewis Carroll was one of them. He is known for his bizarre works of fantasy such as “Through the Looking Glass” and “The Jabberwocky,” but Carroll is most famous writing for what novel?
2. What famous Alabama born author, activist and speaker was famous for growing up deaf, blind and also happened to be left-handed?
3. The silent, curly haired Harpo was the only left-handed member of what famous comedic group?
4. Pierce Brosnan is the only left-handed actor to have played what iconic film character?
5. Though the perpetrator himself was never caught, autopsies have lead people to believe that what famous killer was left-handed?
6. What left-hander directed such films as “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X” and won an Academy Award for writing the screenplay for the 2018 film “BlacKKKlansman?”
7. Matt Groening, the creator of “The Simpsons,” makes a number of references to his own left-handedness on the show. He bestowed that trait onto which member of the Simpsons family?
8. Name one of the two members of The Beatles who were left-handed.
9. Left-handed hitters Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth have both held the title of being the all time leader in what baseball statistic?
10. There have been eight left-handed U.S. presidents. Name three of them.
Correct answers
1. “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
2. Helen Keller.
3. The Marx Brothers.
4. James Bond.
5. Jack the Ripper.
6. Spike Lee.
7. Bart.
8. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
9. Home runs.
10. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Harry Truman, Herbert Hoover and James Garfield.
Abram’s responses
1. “Alice in Wonderland.”
2. Helen Keller.
3. The Marx Brothers.
4. James Bond.
5. Jack the Ripper.
6. Spike Lee.
7. Bart.
8. Paul McCartney.
9. Home runs.
10. Abraham Lincoln, John Kennedy and Bill Clinton.
Caroline’s responses
1. “Alice in Wonderland.”
2. Helen Keller.
3. The Marx Brothers.
4. Batman.
5. Zodiac.
6. Spike Lee.
7. Bart.
8. Ringo.
9. Home runs.
10. Donald Trump, George W. Bush and Abraham Lincoln.
Conclusion
The contestants may both be right-handed, but they sure know their lefties. Normally seven correct answers would do it for Caroline but Abram manages to come out victorious with an astounding nine correct answers. He will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.