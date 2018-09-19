It might seem strange for a festival called Oktoberfest to begin in September, but the world-famous folk festival in Munich, Germany, starts this year on Sept. 22.
Of course, it continues into the first week of October, and many mini-versions of Oktoberfest take place all over the world, including here in Charleston. You’ll just have to wait until it’s actually, you know, October. Our Head2Head trivia champion is Fran Kaplan, and her opponent is Christy Ayers, who recently moved here from St. Louis.
Questions
1. When was the first Oktoberfest in Germany held?
2. Munich is the capital of what state in Germany?
3. What was the first imported beer to be sold in Germany?
4. What did Frederick the Great ban in 1777 because he wanted his people to drink more beer?
5. “Brezel” is a well-known Oktoberfest food. What is it called in English?
6. Who would traditionally wear lederhosen, men or women?
7. Who is the patron saint of brewing?
8. Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria was the inspiration for what famous theme park structure?
9. The 1516 “Reinheitsgebot” decreed that which four ingredients could only be used to brew beer?
10. What was the name of the German prince who was responsible for the first Oktoberfest celebration?
Fran's answers
1. 1650.
2. Bavaria.
3. I’m going to say Budweiser.
4. Wine.
5. It sounds like the word pretzel.
6. I think the men wear them.
7. St. Wenceslas.
8. The castle at Disneyland.
9. Water of course, yeast, hops and barley.
10. Hans has a nice German ring to it.
Christy's answers
1. 1842.
2. Is it in Bavaria?
3. Budweiser.
4. Tea.
5. Pretzel.
6. Men. I think.
7. Saint Gambrinus.
8. Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Castle.
9. Yeast, wheat, water and....?
10. Ludwig? Beethoven just popped into my head.
Conclusion
For the second week in a row, we have a new Head2Head trivia champion. Ayers narrowly won, but it was enough to take over the title and return next week as the reigning trivia champ.
Correct answers
1. 1810
2. Bavaria
3. Sam Adams
4. Coffee
5. Pretzel
6. Men
7. St. Gambrinus
8. Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle
9. Hops, yeast, barley and water
10. Ludwig