Not many people look back on high school with indifference. It’s an experience that they either consider among the greatest moments of their lives or the worst. In honor of the school year starting back up, this week’s Head2Head trivia is all about high school movies which highlight some of the agony and ecstasy of being a teenager. Our current trivia champion is Eric Schrader, and his opponent is Julie McNair, who takes online classes.
Questions:
1. What 1978 movie was set at Rydell High School?
2. Robin Williams starred as an English teacher who encouraged his students to “carpe diem” in what movie?
3. “10 Things I Hate About You” was a high school riff on which Shakespeare play?
4. Cher and Dionne were best friends in what '90s movie?
5. What was the name of the school where Harry, Hermione and Ron attended?
6. Which '80s film by John Hughes centered around a group of high school students in Saturday detention?
7. What was the rule for Wednesday in “Mean Girls?”
8. Who played Troy Bolton in “High School Musical?”
9. What '80s high school character skips school, “borrows” a Ferrari and spends the day in Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend?
10. What did Jeff Spicoli have delivered to him in class in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High?”
Eric's answers:
1. "Grease."
2. "Dead Poet’s Society."
3. "Taming of the Shrew."
4. "Clueless."
5. Hogwart’s.
6. "The Breakfast Club."
7. They’d wear the color pink.
8. Zach Efron.
9. Ferris Bueller.
10. A pizza.
Julie's answers:
1. "Grease."
2. This is sooo familiar.
3. Is it "Taming of the Shrew?"
4. "Clueless."
5. Hogwart’s.
6. I think this is "The Breakfast Club."
7. “We wear pink on Wednesdays.”
8. Zach Efron.
9. Ferris Bueller.
10. Take out?
Conclusion
Eric is the winner in this week’s Head2Head trivia contest and will return next week to take on a new opponent.
Correct answers:
1. "Grease."
2. "Dead Poet’s Society."
3. "Taming of the Shrew."
4. "Clueless."
5. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
6. "The Breakfast Club."
7. Wear pink.
8. Zach Efron.
9. Ferris Bueller.
10. Pizza.