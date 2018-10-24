Charleston is one of the oldest cities in America, which also makes it one of the most haunted in America. Many old buildings downtown are rumored to have paranormal activity, but some locations are so famous for their resident ghosts, they’ve been featured on shows like “Ghost Hunters.” With Halloween upon us, this week’s Head2Head trivia is all about local things that go bump in the night. Corrie Price, the Head2Head trivia champ, is being challenged by student Amanda Russell.
Questions
1. What was the final “home” of Lavinia Fisher, a 19th-century hotel owner who poisoned her guests and whose voice can sometimes be heard by visitors?
2. The Pink House on Chalmers Street is believed to be the former home of which pirate whose images have been captured in ghostly photographs in the building?
3. Roaming over his headless remains in a graveyard at Fort Moultrie, a supernatural seabird is said to be the spirit of which Seminole leader who died there?
4. What downtown hotel is home to a cadet ghost known as “Half-Head” because the top of his head is missing?
5. Which local Civil War battle can still be heard in the early morning hours on the grounds where it took place on James Island?
6. What downtown restaurant has a dog ghost?
7. What is one of two known ghosts that haunt the Battery Carriage House Inn known as Charleston’s Most Haunted Inn?
8. Where in Charleston could the ghost of John Wilkes Booth’s father be found?
9. The Unitarian Graveyard is supposedly haunted by Annabelle Lee, a young woman whose father disapproved of her love for which famous poet?
10. What famous tourist site downtown was the place where pirates were imprisoned awaiting execution and whose moans and rattling chains can still be heard?
Corrie's answers
1. The Old City Jail. I took the tour.
2. Blackbeard?
3. I don’t know this one.
4. I feel like it’s Embassy Suites since it used to be the old Citadel.
5. The Battle of James Island.
6. Poogan’s Porch.
7. One’s just a torso with no head who was probably a soldier.
8. The actor? So Dock Street maybe?
9. Edgar Allan Poe.
10. The Old Exchange building on East Bay.
Amanda's answers
1. Old City Jail.
2. Stede Bonnet.
3. Sitting Bull.
4. Embassy Suites.
5. Battle of Secessionville.
6. Poogan’s Porch.
7. The Headless Torso.
8. Dock Street Theatre.
9. Edgar Allan Poe.
10. Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon.
Conclusion
Both of our contestants had taken ghost tours in Charleston before so were fairly knowledgeable about local legends, but Amanda had the edge and will be back next week as our Head2Head trivia champion.
Correct answers
1. The Old City Jail.
2. Anne Bonny.
3. Osceola.
4. Embassy Suites.
5. The Battle of Secessionville.
6. Poogan’s Porch.
7. The Headless Torso and the Gentleman Ghost.
8. The Dock Street Theatre.
9. Edgar Allan Poe.
10. Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon.