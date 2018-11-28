Hanukkah falls early this year, starting at sundown on Sunday, but the holiday is tied to the lunisolar Jewish calendar and can land anytime between late November and the end of December, depending on the moon. This week’s Head2Head trivia finds out how much our contestants know about Hanukkah. Our current champion is Lucy Timmons, and her challenger is her aunt, Bethany York.
Questions
1. How many days does Hanukkah last?
2. What is the Hanukkah candelabra known as?
3. During which Hebrew month does Hanukkah take place: Tevet, Kislev or Heshvan?
4. What is the traditional dish that is the Jewish version of potato pancakes?
5. What is Hanukkah gelt?
6. What were Jewish rebel warriors who took control of Judea and whose leader is honored during Hanukkah known as?
7. Whose rule were the Jews under during the Hanukkah story: Roman, Syrian-Greek or Hasmonian?
8. How many blessings are said on the first night of Hanukkah?
9. What is the missing line in the following song: “Oh, dreidel, dreidel, dreidel ... And when it’s dry and ready, then dreidel I shall play!”
10. What is Hanukkah also known as?
Lucy's answers
1. Eight.
2. A menorah.
3. Heshvan.
4. Latkes.
5. I don’t know.
6. I don’t know.
7. The Romans.
8. One.
9. I made it out of clay.
10. A Festival of Lights.
Bethany's answers
1. Eight days.
2. It’s a menorah.
3. Kislev?
4. Latkes.
5. It’s a chocolate coin given to kids during Hanukkah.
6. I’m not sure about this one.
7. Syrian-Greeks?
8. Let’s say four.
9. I made it out of clay.
10. The Festival of Lights.
Conclusion
York emerges as our new Head2Head trivia champion and will return next week to face a new opponent. To all who celebrate the holiday, Happy Hanukkah!
Correct answers
1. Eight
2. Menorah
3. Kislev
4. Latkes
5. Chocolate coins
6. Maccabees
7. Syrian-Greek
8. Three
9. “I made it out of clay”
10. Festival of Lights