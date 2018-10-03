When Jamie Lee Curtis was spotted at places like Kudu downtown and the Mount Pleasant Target last January, local fans of the horror flick “Halloween” knew that filming on the new movie had begun. It’s been 40 years since the original debuted, and Curtis will be reprising her role in the film, which comes out Oct. 19, just in time for Halloween. Jenna Smalley, the current Head2Head Trivia champ, is being challenged by Evan Carpenter, who is a financial adviser.
Questions
1. Who directed the original “Halloween” movie?
2. In what fictional Illinois town does the movie take place?
3. Where does Michael Myers escape from?
4. What is the name of Jamie Lee Curtis’s character?
5. What was the working title of the first movie?
6. In the original, Michael Myers wears a Halloween mask of which Hollywood actor?
7. Who did Michael Myers kill when he was 6 years old?
8. Which is the only movie in the film franchise where Michael Myers is not the antagonist?
9. What comedian co-wrote the new movie’s script?
10. Including the new film, how many movies have been made in the Halloween franchise?
Jenna's answers
1. The one who did the zombie movies. Romero?
2. Evansville.
3. Prison.
4. Rachel.
5. "The Michael Myers Story."
6. Sylvester Stallone.
7. His family.
8. The sixth one.
9. Adam Sandler.
10. Eight.
Evan's answers
1. John Carpenter.
2. I don’t remember. It’s been too long.
3. Psych ward.
4. Laurie.
5. It was something about babysitters.
6. William Shatner.
7. His older sister.
8. Not sure, the fourth one?
9. Bill Hader.
10. 10 or 11.
Conclusion
Once again we have a new Head2Head trivia champion. Carpenter will be back next week to defend his title against a new opponent.
Correct answers
1. John Carpenter.
2. Haddonfield.
3. Mental hospital.
4. Laurie Strode.
5. "The Babysitter Murders."
6. William Shatner.
7. His sister.
8. "Halloween 3."
9. Danny McBride.
10. 11.