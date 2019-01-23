With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’re getting a head start with this week’s Head2Head trivia. Whether real or fictional, these famous couples will be remembered for their iconic romances. This week, we have Brittany Mathis facing off with Virginia Ellison with the S.C. Historical Society.
Questions
1. Not even fighting in-laws could stop this fictional couple from being together. They fought to the death for love.
2. She was head over heels for a foreign soldier, and he was smitten with a queen. Love bites when your countries are at war.
3. This fiery couple starred in a 1963 film that depicts another legendary romance. It was the most expensive ever made up to that point.
4. This romance changed the institution of marriage and the course of European history forever. It only cost a few heads.
5. This famous wit and prolific poet of late 19th-century England was scandalized (and ruined) by his relationship with a a handsome aristocrat.
6. These Parisian lovers started out as pupil and student but went on to have one of the most passionate romances this side of the 12th century.
7. An apple a day keeps the doctor away, unless you’re this famous couple.
8. This famous couple shared many historical firsts after meeting in a Chicago law firm.
9. The death of her beloved husband led this woman in power to mourn for the next 40 years, influencing fashion for generations.
10. No doubt this famous couple would rob banks for their love.
Virginia’s answers
1. Romeo and Juliet.
2. Antony and Cleopatra.
3. Bonnie and Clyde.
4. Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn.
5. Lord Byron.
6. An artist.
7. The Curries.
8. The Obamas.
9. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.
10. Bonnie and Clyde.
Brittany's answers
1. Romeo and Juliet.
2. Antony and Cleopatra.
3. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.
4. Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn.
5. Foster.
6. Byron.
7. Pass.
8. Barack and Michelle Obama.
9. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.
10. Bonnie and Clyde.
Conclusion
Brittany won this week by a single point over Virginia. She will defend her title against a new opponent next week.
Answers
1. Romeo and Juliet.
2. Antony and Cleopatra.
3. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.
4. Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn.
5. Oscar Wilde and Lord Alfred.
6. Abelard and Heloise.
7. Adam and Eve.
8. Barack and Michelle Obama.
9. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.
10. Bonnie and Clyde.