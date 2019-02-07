Word is in. On groundhog day 2019, Punxsutawney Phil could not find his shadow. And, as the legend goes, that means we're in for an early spring. In celebration, Head2Head Trivia wanted to explore the many legends and superstitions that, whether you believe them or not, are popularly known. Trivia champ Harrison Chapman faces off against competitor Quinton Stewart, a luxury accessories sales and content creator.
Questions
1. The superstition associated with this number make it so that many hotels omit this floor from their plans entirely.
2. People avoid walking here to ward off bad luck.
3. You may have heard that when you hear news of one death this is sure to follow.
4. If you win the first hand you might be accused of ...
5. At Thanksgiving, instead of wishing on a star, you might wish on this.
6. People do this to ward off a jinx.
7. Even the fairest of them all worries if this breaks.
8. Stirring your drink with this implement could lead to strife.
9. Ladies, placing this on the floor could put you in the red.
10. They say the freaks come out at night, especially when you can see this.
Harrison's answers
1. 13.
2. Under a ladder.
3. Two more (death comes in threes).
4. Beginner’s luck.
5. Wishbone.
6. Knock on wood.
7. A mirror.
8. Your left hand.
9. Your purse.
10. When there’s a full moon.
Quinton's answers
1. 13
2. A cemetery.
3. Two more (death comes in threes).
4. Beginner’s luck.
5. Wishbone
6. Knock on wood.
7. A mirror.
8. Pass.
9. Your purse.
10. When there’s a full moon.
Answers
1. 13.
2. Under a ladder.
3. Two more (death comes in threes).
4. Beginner’s luck.
5. Wishbone.
6. Knock on wood.
7. A mirror.
8. A knife.
9. Your purse.
10. When there’s a full moon.
Conclusion
Harrison slips by Quinton in a close contest, 9-8. We'll see if Harrison can keep his winning streak alive.