This week, Head2Head trivia is taking it back to the American frontier where pioneers, outlaws and gunslingers settled what we know as the Wild West. Some of these colorful adventurers made their fortunes and some just made notorious reputations. This week, we have Claire Gibbons, director of Global Marketing and Initiatives at Charleston Regional Development Alliance, competing against design consultant Julie M. Corrigan.
Questions
1. He was known as the “the king of the Wild Frontier” and is one of the West’s biggest folk heroes. You might recognize him by his coonskin cap.
2. The Wild West might have been thought of as a man’s world, but she achieved her own notoriety in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. She is also the subject of a musical.
3. He toured all over the country to give people a taste of the West in their own backyard.
4. He ran his own gang of outlaws, robbing trains, banks and stagecoaches. Brad Pitt played him in a film based on his life.
5. He was the leader of a branch of the Apache tribe and a symbol of resistance to Western expansion.
6. In this hit HBO series, humans have designed a virtual reality that puts park goers in the driver’s seat of their own Wild West fantasy.
7. This is how we refer to prospectors who migrated to California in the mid 1800s for the promise of gold.
8. This famous trail, also the name of a popular computer game developed in the 1970s, was traveled by thousands of families looking for a better life in the West.
9. This group traveled West in 1846, but after a series of mishaps, some party members resorted to cannibalism to survive through winter.
10. She is famous for guiding Lewis and Clark along their expedition to the Pacific Ocean.
Claire's answers
1. Daniel Boone.
2. Annie Oakley.
3. Buffalo Bill.
4. Jesse James.
5. Geronimo
6. "Westworld."
7. Forty-niners.
8. Oregon Trail.
9. The Donner party.
10. Sacagawea.
Julie's answers
1. Daniel Boone.
2. Annie ... .
3. Buffalo Bill.
4. Butch Cassidy.
5. Pass.
6. "Westworld."
7. Pass.
8. Oregon Trail.
9. The Donner party.
10. Sacagawea.
Answers
1. Davy Crockett.
2. Annie Oakley.
3. Buffalo Bill.
4. Jesse James.
5. Geronimo.
6. "Westworld."
7. Forty-niners.
8. Oregon Trail.
9. The Donner party.
10. Sacagawea.
Conclusion
Claire had a strong showing, missing only one question. She moves on to next week in Head2Head trivia.