October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In every community there are women courageously battling this disease and other women who are in remission. The pink ribbon is both a symbol of hope and resolve to finally find the cure for breast cancer. This week’s Head2Head trivia is in honor of all those women. Last week ended in a tie, and Evan Carpenter and Corrie Price are back to determine who will be the new trivia champion.
Questions
1. Because of its pink-colored buildings, which city in India is known as the Pink City?
2. First published in London in 1888, which newspaper is printed on salmon-pink paper?
3. What movie musical features a high school gang called the Pink Ladies?
4. What cosmetics company is known for a pink Cadillac?
5. What river system has pink dolphins?
6. Who directed the 1980’s movie “Pretty in Pink?”
7. What does receiving a pink slip mean?
8. What was the name of the 1968 debut album by The Band?
9. What "Defense Against the Dark Arts" professor in Harry Potter wears a lot of pink?
10. Jesse Pinkman was a character on which television show?
Evan's answers
1. New Delhi.
2. Financial Times.
3. Grease.
4. Avon.
5. The Amazon.
6. John Hughes.
7. It means you’re fired.
8. The Pink Album.
9. Dolores Umbridge.
10. Breaking Bad.
Corrie's answers
1. I’m pretty sure the answer is Jaipur.
2. Financial Times.
3. Grease.
4. Mary Kay.
5. The Amazon River.
6. John Hughes.
7. Someone’s fired.
8. Something pink?
9. Dolores Umbridge.
10. Breaking Bad.
CONCLUSION
In the tie-breaker between our two contestants, Corrie comes out ahead with a win to claim the Head2Head trivia champion title. She’ll return next week to face a new challenger.
Correct answers
1. Jaipur
2. The Financial Times
3. Grease
4. Mary Kay
5. Amazon
6. John Hughes
7. Being fired
8. Music from Big Pink
9. Dolores Umbridge
10. Breaking Bad