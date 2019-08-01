This past Sunday was the beginning of one of America’s favorite weeks; Shark Week! It’s that time of the summer when Americans recognize our favorite cartilaginous ocean carnivore. We’re here to quiz your knowledge of the great marine predator with this week’s shark themed Head2Head Trivia. Long running winner Abram Stewart will be going up against barista Caroline Hamrick.
Questions
1. Shark Week first debuted in July of 1988 on what television network that still hosts the event each year?
2. “Land Shark” was a recurring bit on what sketch comedy show?
3. In prehistoric times, specifically the Early Miocene to the Pliocene, one of the largest shark species ever roamed the world’s oceans. They are direct ancestors of modern great white sharks and it is believed that these sharks reached up to 56 feet in length. What was the name of that animal?
4. What is the largest shark species in the world today?
5. This past decade has seen five television films on the Syfy network about outlandish natural disasters involving sharks. This B-movie franchise started in 2013 with what movie?
6. The children’s song “Baby Shark” has boomed in popularity in 2019, but what is the actual term for an infant shark?
7. What decorated professional golfer was nicknamed “The Great White Shark?”
8. The song “Mack the Knife” from the musical play “The Threepenny Opera” opens with the lines “Oh, the shark, babe, has such teeth, dear / And it shows them pearly white.” The song was a hit for Louis Armstrong, but it reached No, 1 in both the U.S. and U.K. when it was recorded by what singer in 1959?
9. What is the name that was given to both the animatronic shark used in the film “Jaws” and the vegetarian great white shark in “Finding Nemo?”
10. The film adaptation of “Jaws” is the most recognized depiction of a shark in modern media. You know the movie, but who wrote the 1974 novel that the film is based on?
Correct answers
1. Discovery Channel.
2. “Saturday Night Live.”
3. Megalodon.
4. Whale shark.
5. “Sharknado.”
6. Pups.
7. Greg Norman.
8. Bobby Darin.
9. Bruce.
10. Peter Benchley.
Abram’s responses
1. Discovery Channel.
2. “Saturday Night Live.”
3. Megalodon.
4. Whale shark.
5. “Sharknado.”
6. Dolphin.
7. Arnold Palmer.
8. Frank Sinatra.
9. Bruce.
10. Phillip Roth.
Caroline’s responses
1. Animal Planet.
2. “Saturday Night Live.”
3. Megalodon.
4. Whale shark.
5. “Sharknado.”
6. Pup.
7. Arnold Palmer.
8. Sharkira.
9. Bruce.
10. Stephen King.
Conclusion
For the third time in his Head2Head Trivia career, Abram is locked in a tie! Caroline matched him with six correct answers. That means that they will both be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.