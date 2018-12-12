Our Holiday Head2Head Trivia Extravaganza continues this week with the theme of Christmas movies. Watching them in the weeks leading up to Christmas has become a much-loved tradition for a lot of people. Our current champion is Bethany York, and her opponent is Jordan Davis who’s planning her wedding.
Questions
1. In “The Polar Express” movie, what is the “first gift of Christmas"?
2. What is the name of the rabbit in the magic hat in “Frosty the Snowman”?
3. Who wrote “The Nightmare Before Christmas”?
4. What character charges for a psychiatric session in the TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas”?
5. In what movie did Judy Garland first sing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”?
6. What movie features the Island of Misfit Toys?
7. What horror movie actor voices the Grinch in the 1966 version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”?
8. “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup.” Name the movie.
9. In “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” what does Clark receive from his boss instead of the bonus check he was expecting?
10. What actor played Scrooge in “A Muppets Christmas Carol”?
Bethany's answers
1. It’s a bell off Santa’s sleigh.
2. I’ve seen that movie many times, but I don’t know his name.
3. Tim Burton.
4. Sounds like Lucy.
5. "Meet Me in St. Louis."
6. "Rudolph."
7. Vincent Price?
8. Is that from "Elf"?
9. A fruit basket.
10. Patrick Stewart.
Jordan's answers
1. One of Santa’s sleigh bells.
2. Hocus Pocus.
3. Tim Burton.
4. Lucy.
5. "Meet Me in St. Louis."
6. "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."
7. Bela Lugosi?
8. "Elf."
9. A jelly of the month membership.
10. Michael Caine.
Conclusion
Head2Head trivia has a new champion this week as Jordan, who loves holiday movies, takes the title. We’ll see her next week attempt to win two in a row against a new opponent.
Correct answers
1. A bell from Santa’s sleigh.
2. Hocus Pocus.
3. Tim Burton.
4. Lucy.
5. “Meet Me in St. Louis.”
6. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
7. Boris Karloff.
8. “Elf.”
9. Membership to the Jelly of the Month Club.
10. Michael Caine.