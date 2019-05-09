Who needs Hollywood when there’s the Holy City? “Southern Charm” is one of the most prominent depictions of Charleston in popular media, but it is far from being the only one. The Holy City has been both a setting and filming location in a number of TV shows and movies throughout the years, and Head2Head Trivia is celebrating that this week. Returning winner Claire Gibbons will be competing with College of Charleston adjunct math professor Daniel Rich.
Questions
1. The College of Charleston campus was one of the locations used in the romantic films “Dear John” and “The Notebook,” which were both adapted from books by which bestselling author?
2. What Lifetime Original Series was shot primarily in North Charleston, and included outdoor scenes filmed at the Charleston Air Force Base and Naval Shipyard?
3. In 2001, Charleston served as the filming location for the high school drama film “O,” directed by Tim Blake Nelson. The movie was a modern retelling of what play?
4. Stall High School served as the interior of the fictional high school in the HBO series “Vice Principals.” The show also featured scenes shot on the campus of what other Charleston high school?
5. “The Legend of Bagger Vance,” released in 2000, featured scenes shot on location at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Will Smith played the title character, but who played the struggling golfer that Vance mentors in the film?
6. “Gullah Gullah Island” was a mid-1990’s children’s show set on a fictional barrier island near Charleston. The show was originally aired on what network?
7. “Special Bulletin” was a 1983 made-for-TV movie that replicated a news broadcast. The film centers around a breaking news report about this object that was brought into Charleston Harbor aboard a tugboat?
8. In the 1998 comedy sequel “Major League: Back to the Minors,” what Charleston ballpark was used as the fictional Buzz Stadium?
9. The Netflix original show “OBX” is currently filming in Charleston despite being set in The Outer Banks of North Carolina. What caused Netflix to opt against filming on location?
10. The 1980’s miniseries “North and South” was one of the first major productions to feature Charleston landmarks. One of the two primary characters was a South Carolina-born Confederate soldier played by what 1980s' actor?
Correct answers
1. Nicholas Sparks.
2. “Army Wives.”
3. “Othello.”
4. West Ashley High School.
5. Matt Damon.
6. Nickelodeon.
7. A nuclear bomb.
8. College Park.
9. The Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act (HB2).
10. Patrick Swayze.
Claire’s responses
1. Nicholas Sparks.
2. “Army Wives.”
3. “Othello.”
4. School of the Arts.
5. Matt Damon.
6. Nickelodeon.
7. A nuclear bomb.
8. The Joe.
9. HB2.
10. Patrick Swayze.
Daniel’s responses
1. Nicholas Sparks.
2. “Murder She Wrote.”
3. “Othello.”
4. Wando.
5. Matt Damon.
6. Nickelodeon.
7. A nuclear bomb.
8. The Joe.
9. Taxes.
10. Mel Gibson.
Results
Claire comes out on top yet again with eight correct answers to Daniel’s five. Claire will be back for next week’s Head2Head Trivia.