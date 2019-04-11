It is National Library Week and to celebrate, Head2Head Trivia is counting down some of America’s best-loved books according to PBS’s "The Great American Read" Top 100 list. This week seven-time champion Claire Gibbons will face off against Peter Clark, local musician and barman.
Questions
1. "The Great American Read" voted this book the No. 1 best-loved. It exposes the racism of America’s criminal justice system and Gregory Peck starred in the film adaptation.
2. This book is written in diary entries addressed to God from the perspective of a young black girl living in the rural South.
3. Another southern tale, this book was made into a film that starred Viola Davis and Emma Stone.
4. This book landed a spot among the Top 5 finalists and had Elizabeth Bennet and her four sisters navigating the intricacies of English society.
5. The woman upstairs was bound to the attic of Thornfield in this Top 100 classic.
6. Daisy had him half-crazy in this epic romance told through the eyes of a third wheel.
7. Amy Tan wrote this generational saga about the intertwining lives of Chinese immigrant women who form a club to share their stories.
8. This book was based on a news clipping the author read about Margaret Garner, an escaped slave who committed matricide.
9. This novel set the standard for the revenge plot. In it Edmond Dantes is set up by friends who envy his fortune.
10. “White Teeth” figures in the Top 100 and made its author a breakout literary star at the young age of 25.
Correct answers
1. “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
2. “The Color Purple.”
3. “The Help.”
4. “Pride and Prejudice.”
5. “Jane Eyre.”
6. “The Great Gatsby.”
7. “The Joy Luck Club.”
8. “Beloved.”
9. “The Count of Monte Cristo.”
10. Zadie Smith.
Claire's answers
1. “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
2. “Their Eyes were Watching God.”
3. “The Help.”
4. “Pride and Prejudice.”
5. “Jane Eyre.”
6. “The Great Gatsby.”
7. “The Joy Luck Club.”
8. “Beloved.”
9. “The Count of Monte Cristo.”
10. Bret Easton Ellis.
Peter's answers
1. “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
2. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”
3. “The Help.”
4. Pass.
5. “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
6. “Jane Eyre.”
7. “Memoirs of a Geisha.”
8. Pass.
9. “Don Quixote.”
10. John Grisham.
Results
Claire remains the undefeated champ of Head2Head trivia! We’ll see if next week’s challenger can break her streak.