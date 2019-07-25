Pabst Blue Ribbon has one of the most recognizable brands in America. Partly because of its longevity but also because of the beer’s can itself and the company’s knowledge of its market (of course they owe The Recovery Room a lot of credit for that). But of course, PBR is far from being the only nationally recognized brand. With commercials, slogans and logos, there are a million ways to solidify a widespread brand. So for this week’s Head2Head Trivia, we’re talking all about brands and advertising. Long-standing winner Abram Stewart will be going up against business and facilities manager Jessica Bennett.
Questions
1. Oscar Mayer is famous for its hot dog-shaped car, which is popularly known as what?
2. The AMC drama “Mad Men” was critically lauded in part for its ability to authentically capture the Golden Age of American advertising in the 1960’s. The show’s central character and advertising wizard Don Draper was played by what actor?
3. What fast food chain coined the slogan “where’s the beef?” which has become one of the most oft-quoted catchphrases in advertising history?
4. What movie’s concept was produced entirely from an ad campaign that featured Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny?
5. What WWF wrestler was known for his colorful appearances in commercials for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks?
6. On April 1, 1970, what product was banned from having advertisements aired on television and radio?
7. A short-lived television show on ABC was inspired by what recurring characters from Geico commercials?
8. Margaret Hamilton appeared as a general store owner named Cora in commercials for Maxwell House coffee in the 1970’s. But she is better known for playing what classic film character?
9. What worldwide company got its name from the Greek goddess of victory, who awarded soldiers after battle with wreaths that brought glory and fame?
10. Chevrolet had one of the most successful car commercials of all time with a song about the things that Americans love the most alongside Chevrolet. What are the three all-American things listed before Chevrolet in that song?
Correct answers
1. The Weinermobile.
2. Jon Hamm.
3. Wendy’s.
4. “Space Jam.”
5. “Macho Man” Randy Savage.
6. Cigarettes.
7. "Cavemen."
8. The Wicked Witch of the West.
9. Nike.
10. Baseball, hot dogs and apple pie.
Abram’s responses
1. The Weinermobile.
2. Jon Hamm.
3. Arby’s.
4. Space Jam.
5. Hulk Hogan.
6. Cigarettes.
7. "Cavemen."
8. Cinderella.
9. Nike.
10. Baseball, apple pie and our mothers.
Jessica’s responses
1. The Weinermobile.
2. Oh I don’t know, Don Rickles.
3. Wendy’s.
4. "Space Jam."
5. Pass.
6. Pass.
7. "Cavemen."
8. The Wicked Witch of the West.
9. Pass.
10. America, God and family.
Conclusion
Abram just scrapes by Jessica with six correct answers to her five. He will be back yet again for next week's Head2Head Trivia.