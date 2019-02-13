For black history month, Head2Head trivia is celebrating the many black American inventors, innovators and artists whose contributions impact the lives of all Americans. This week we have two-week-and-running trivia champion Harrison Chapman facing off against Ivy Anderson, a local wine and spirits sales representative.
Questions
1. This entrepreneur made a fortune with hair care products for African-American women. At the turn of the century, she was considered the wealthiest black woman in America.
2. This artist posthumously broke records when one of his paintings sold for $110.5 million dollars at a Sotheby’s auction in 2017.
3. She was the first black woman to ever win a Nobel Prize in Literature.
4. This talented inventor was behind the first gas mask and he invented the modern day three-signal stoplight.
5. She was the first African-American woman to win a Best Actress Oscar.
6. This American-born entertainer became internationally famous after taking her dance routine to Paris. She was also a French resistance agent during WWII.
7. This activist laid the framework for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, essential to organizing the Freedom Rides of the 1960s.
8. This famous writer and activist is responsible for classics like “The Fire Next Time” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain..
9. Before Kamala Harris, she was the first black woman to seek the nomination for president of the United States.
10. Her dogged journalism uncovered and documented the scourge of lynchings across the American south.
Harrison's answers
1. Pass.
2. Pass.
3. Pass.
4. Garrett Morgan.
5. Hattie McDaniel ("Gone with the Wind").
6. Pass.
7. Pass.
8. James Baldwin.
9. Shirley Chisholm.
10. Ida B. Wells.
Ivy's answers
1. Pass.
2. Jean Michel Basquiat.
3. Maya Angelou.
4. Pass.
5. Whitney Houston.
6. Pass.
7. Pass.
8. Pass.
9. Pass.
10. Sojourner Truth.
Correct answers
1. Madame C.J. Walker.
2. Jean Michel Basquiat.
3. Toni Morrison.
4. Garrett Morgan.
5. Halle Berry.
6. Josephine Baker.
7. Ella Baker.
8. James Baldwin.
9. Shirley Chisholm.
10. Ida B. Wells.
Conclusion
Harrison Chapman takes away the title again, moving into week three as trivia champion.