With their distinct incorporation of traditional Gullah music, Ranky Tanky have established a unique sound for themselves within the realm of jazz music. The members of the band clearly know jazz, but how well do you know the great American genre? We’ll find out with this week’s jazz themed Head2Head Trivia. After a tie last week, Abram Stewart and Teja Vyavahare will face off once again.
Questions
1. Vince Guaraldi is one of the more well known jazz pianists in part because of his original soundtrack recordings for what cartoon character’s Christmas special?
2. What southern U.S. city was home to Louis Armstrong, and is considered by many to be the epicenter of what would become jazz?
3. What legendary jazz singer was nicknamed “Lady Day?”
4. What actor known for his roles in films like “Jurassic Park,” “The Fly” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is also a talented jazz pianist? He released his debut album last November.
5. Duke Ellington was one of many jazz artists who played an important role in what movement during the 1920’s that showcased African American cultural expression through music, art and literature among other mediums?
6. The famous song “The Girl from Ipanema” is an example of the musical style known as bossa nova, which is a fusion of jazz and traditional samba music, which is native to what South American country?
7. There are many musical styles and traditions that influenced jazz such as traditional African music and American blues. One such influence was what style of music that was popular in vaudeville shows and nightclubs at the beginning of the 20th-century and was largely popularized by pianist Scott Joplin?
8. What actor portrayed jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker in the 1988 film “Bird?”
9. Saxophonist John Lurie and his band The Lounge Lizards, formed in 1978, were one of the first bands to openly blend the mentality and execution of what music genre with jazz?
10. John Coltrane is a titan in jazz history, but his wife Alice Coltrane was also an important figure in the genre. While she played multiple instruments, she is one of the few major jazz musicians to have frequently utilized what stringed instrument?
Correct answers
1. Charlie Brown.
2. New Orleans.
3. Billie Holiday.
4. Jeff Goldblum.
5. The Harlem Renaissance.
6. Brazil.
7. Ragtime.
8. Forest Whitaker.
9. Punk.
10. Harp.
Abram’s responses
1. Charlie Brown.
2. New Orleans.
3. Billie Holiday.
4. Jeff Goldblum.
5. The Harlem Renaissance.
6. Brazil.
7. Ragtime.
8. Denzel Washington.
9. Rock.
10. Violin.
Teja’s responses
1. Charlie Brown.
2. New Orleans.
3. Etta James.
4. Jeff Goldblum.
5. Pass.
6. Brazil.
7. Swing.
8. Sidney Poitier.
9. R&B.
10. Cello.
Conclusion
The tie has been broken and once again Abram comes away victorious with seven correct answers. He will be back to try to continue his run of dominance on next week's Head2Head Trivia.