It’s that time of year! For all kids, tall and small, it is back to school season. What better way to ring in the start of a new academic year than with a pop quiz all about school. After last week’s tie, long standing champion Abram Stewart and challenger Jillian Clayton-Smallwood will face off for the second consecutive week.
Questions
1. Considered to be the most popular fictional school of all time, what school did Harry Potter attend?
2. What language does the word “Kindergarten” come from?
3. What Dr. Seuss book was banned in Chinese school from 1965 until the author’s death in 1991, due to its supposed portrayal of Marxism?
4. Even though only one of them starts with the letter “R”, what subjects are considered “The Three R’s” of education?
5. What was the name of the teacher on the popular children’s cartoon and book series, “The Magic School Bus”?
6. The first public school in the United States was established in 1635, a whole 141 years before the founding of the nation. Five signers of the Declaration of Independence graduated from this school, which was located in what U.S. city?
7. What classic movie/musical was set at the fictional Rydell High School?
8. “Brown v. Board of Education” was the 1954 court case that established that racial segregation in public schools is unconstitutional. But the full name of the case was “Brown v. Board of Education of” what city?
9. What is the largest public school in South Carolina by enrollment?
10. In the verses of the song “(What a) Wonderful World,” Sam Cooke lists many school subjects that he does not know much about. What is the first subject that he claims to not know much about?
Correct answers
1. Hogwarts.
2. German.
3. “Green Eggs and Ham.”
4. Reading, writing and arithmetic.
5. Ms. Frizzle.
6. Boston (Boston Latin School).
7. “Grease.”
8. Topeka.
9. Wando High School.
10. History.
Abram’s responses
1. Hogwarts.
2. German.
3. “The Lorax.”
4. Reading, writing and arithmetic.
5. Ms. Frizzle.
6. Boston.
7. “Grease.”
8. Topeka.
9. Wando.
10. History.
Jillian’s responses
1. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
2. German.
3. “Horton Hears a Who.”
4. Reading, writing and arithmetic.
5. Ms. Frizzle.
6. Jamestown.
7. “Grease.”
8. Little Rock.
9. Wando High School.
10. History.
Conclusion
School must have done both of our contestants well, but in the end Abram's historic run continues with an astounding nine correct answers to Jillian's seven. Abram will be back again for next week's Head2Head Trivia.