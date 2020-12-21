Hampton rallies past Charleston Southern in basketball

With three starters out and playing for the first time in 13 days due to a COVID-19 quarantine, the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team ran out of gas in the second half in a 67-55 loss to visiting Hampton on Monday night.
With the revamped schedule of Big South Conference games this season, the same two teams will square off again on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
CSU (1-4, 0-1) held a 10-point halftime lead and was up 42-29 with less than 16 minutes to play before falling flat down the stretch. The visiting Pirates went on 27-8 run over the next 10 minutes and pulled away at the end. The Buccaneers scored only 19 points in the final 20 minutes after a 36-point first half.
“We’re up 13, made three or four bad decisions, critical turnovers, and you just can’t do that,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “With where we are, we have to learn how to make better plays with a lead and not try to do too much. Bad stuff. Certainly a growing opportunity for a lot of freshmen. I know we can play better, and we will play better.”
Senior wing Phlandrous Fleming, playing his first meaningful minutes of the season, finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for CSU, but he made only 7 of 25 shots from the field. Junior guard Jamir Moore added 15 points, but 12 came in the first half on four 3-pointers.
CSU shot 26 percent from the floor in the second half and was 11-of-32 from beyond the arc. The Bucs also committed 11 turnovers in the second half after only five miscues in the first.
Hampton (2-4, 1-0) put four players in double figures, led by Davion Warren’s 15 points. Forward Edward Oliver-Hampton had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The quick turnaround in games is much like a tournament setting, only these regular season games count a lot more. Radebaugh and his staff have spent a lot of time studying how teams in the Ivy League have handled back-to-back games. The Ivy League has played Friday and Saturday games for years.
“We’re in a tough spot,” Radebaugh said. “We don’t have time to sit around and make excuses. We just have to play better. I am interested to see how it goes this season. Back-to-back games are going to be really difficult with our group. We have a plan. We have studied it from a nutrition and hydration standpoint. We just have to respond. Tomorrow is a tremendous gut check.”