Hamantaschen
Adapted from various recipes by Joan Nathan, author of cookbooks including King Solomon's Table, Jewish Cooking in America and Quiches, Kugels, and Couscous.
Ingredients
1 ½ sticks unsalted butter
½ cup sugar
1 large egg
½ teaspoon vanilla
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
Directions
Cream the butter with the sugar in a food processor or standing mixer. Add the egg and vanilla, and continue to process until smooth. Add flour, baking powder and salt. Mix until fully combined. Roll dough into a ball, flatten and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for a few hours, or overnight.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and remove dough from refrigerator to warm slightly. Grease a cookie sheet.
Roll dough out on a floured cutting board to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut into circles using a biscuit cutter or rim of a rocks glass. Transfer circles to baking sheet. Combine and roll out scraps, repeating process until all of the dough is used.
Place 1 teaspoon of chosen filling at the center of each circle. Fold right edge to the center, and then the left, creating a cone shape. Fold bottom edge of dough up to complete the triangle, leaving a small opening at the center to reveal filling. Bake for 12 minutes, or until golden.
Sea Island red pea paste
Ingredients
½ cup Sea Island red peas
½ cup sugar
2 teaspoons cocoa powder (optional)
Directions
Soak red peas overnight. Drain, rinse and return peas to pot; cover with water and bring beans to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for about 45 minutes, or until soft. Alternately, prepare peas in a pressure cooker or Instant cooker, according to instructions.
If prepared in a cooker, transfer beans to a small saucepan. Smash beans with a spatula. Add sugar and cook over medium heat, stirring continuously. When mixture thickens, remove saucepan from heat. Stir in cocoa powder and let cool.
Honeyed benne filling
Ingredients
½ cup sesame seeds
¼ cup white sugar
¼ cup honey
Pinch of salt
Directions
Grind seeds in a spice grinder or coffee grinder, or put seeds in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin.
Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking continuously. When mixture thickens, remove saucepan from heat. Let cool.