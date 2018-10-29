Ham scones with cheddar and scallions
Makes 12 scones
These fluffy scones sport generous chunks of country ham, gooey pockets of melted Cheddar, and spicy chopped scallions. They’re a special treat for our customers because we only sell them on the weekends. A soft touch is required with this dough, so use your hands—not an electric mixer.\
Ingredients
3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, sifted, plus more for dusting
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus a pinch
1 teaspoon sugar
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled and cubed, plus 2 tablespoons, melted
1 cup buttermilk
1 cups coarsely chopped (1-inch pieces) country ham (about 1/2 pound)
8 scallions, sliced into ¼ inch-wide pieces
2 cups grated Cheddar cheese
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Line a portion of your work surface with newspaper and set a raised wire rack on top.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Cut the chilled cubed butter into the flour mixture with your fingers, two knives, or a pastry blender (not a mixer) until broken down into pea-sized pieces.
Pour the buttermilk into the dry mixture all at once and, using a wooden spoon, fold in the buttermilk as quickly and as gently as possible. Add the ham, scallions, and cheese and gently mix until completely incorporated. Flour your hands and reach into the bowl and under the dough and combine, flipping it around. Mix it up as gently as possible without being too tough on the dough. The dough will be sticky, but manageable. Add more flour if needed.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and, working lightly, use your hands to pat the dough into a roughly 8 x 10-inch rectangle about ¾ inch thick.
Dip a 3-inch biscuit cutter into flour and cut as many scones as you can from the dough, pressing straight down with the cutter each time (don’t twist the cutter or the scones won’t rise as well). Reroll the scraps as needed. Place the scones on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, turning the pan after 7 minutes, until the tops are light golden brown.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the 2 tablespoons melted butter with a pinch of salt.
Transfer the scones to the wire rack and brush their tops with the salted melted butter. The scones will keep in a tightly sealed plastic bag at room temperature for up to a day, or in the freezer for up to 6 months.
Reprinted from Red Truck Bakery Cookbook. Copyright (c) 2018 by Brian Noyes. Photographs copyright (c) 2018 by Andrew Thomas Lee. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.