Gusher of earnings reports include GE numbers and a blowout quarter for UPS

GE's earnings data surprise Wall St.
NEW YORK — General Electric Co. narrowed its losses in its third quarter as it trimmed expenses and managed to post an adjusted profit that surprised Wall Street.
GE lost $1.19 billion, or 14 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. A year earlier the company lost $9.47 billion, or 15 cents per share.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs and asset impairment costs, were 6 cents per share to the positive side. That beat the expectations of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, who were calling for a loss of 6 cents per share.
Total costs and expenses dropped to $20.56 billion from $24.77 billion.
"We are managing through a still-difficult environment with better operational execution across our businesses, and we are on track with our cost and cash actions," CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr. said.
GE lowered its debt by $2.6 billion in the third quarter and by $11.7 billion year-to-date.
Quarterly revenue declined to $19.42 billion from $23.36 billion, but still topped the $19.15 billion that analysts predicted.
UPS trucks all over as the world shelters
ATLANTA — UPS, whose brown delivery trucks have become omnipresent on neighborhood streets during the pandemic, said profits and revenue surged in its most recent quarter.
With so many people getting what they need delivered to the front door, the consolidated average daily volume at UPS jumped 13.5 percent
Profit jumped 12 percent to $1.96 billion in the third quarter, or $2.24 per share, more than Wall Street had expected. Its revenue of $21.24 billion also easily topped analyst projections.
The Atlanta delivery giant reported another gain in the volume of parcels handled. Prices have been roughly constant, with a rise in average price per piece rising for U.S. ground shipments and slipping slightly for express deliveries like next-day air.
"Our results were fueled by continued strong outbound demand from Asia and growth from small and medium-sized businesses," CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement.
Norfolk Southern's 3Q profit down 13%
OMAHA, Neb. — Norfolk Southern's third-quarter profit fell more than 13 percent as the railroad delivered fewer shipments and the results were weighed down by a one-time charge.
The company said Wednesday that it earned $569 million, or $2.22 per share. That is down from $657 million, or $2.49 per share, a year earlier. But excluding a one-time $99 million asset impairment charge, the railroad earned $2.51 per share.
The railroad's results beat Wall Street expectations. The seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected earnings of $2.36 per share.
Norfolk Southern said its revenue declined 12 percent to $2.51 billion, which was below the $2.53 billion forecast.
The railroad said it hauled 7 percent less freight during the quarter. That hurt its earnings, but it represents a significant improvement from the second quarter when volume was down 26 percent at the height of the virus-related shutdowns.
The Norfolk, Va.-based railroad operates about 19,500 miles of track in 22 states, including South Carolina, and the District of Columbia.
Ford's profit jumps as sales recover
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter net profit as demand for cars and trucks recovered from coronavirus shutdowns and the company sold more high-margin trucks.
The automaker says it made $2.39 billion, or 60 cents per share, as factories edged back to normal after the pandemic forced them to be close earlier in the year. Net income was more than five times what it was a year ago. The company says it now expects positive pretax income for the full year between break even and $500 million in the fourth quarter.
Automakers were expecting a tough third quarter because they didn't know how much demand and production would recover from the virus. But Ford saw its U.S. sales down only 5 percent for the period, with much of the decline from slower sales to large fleet buyers.
At the same time, Ford had its best quarter for pickup truck sales since 2005, and those carry a higher price tag than other vehicles. The company's average vehicle sales price was $45,599 for the quarter, up 8 percent from a year ago, according to the Edmunds.com auto pricing site. Ford also picked up a 5 percent increase in U.S. market share.
Toyota adds 1.5M cars to recall
DETROIT — Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to recalls from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.
The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.
The recall affects more than 40 vehicles dating to the 2013 model year covering much of the Toyota and Lexus model lineup.
Toyota said Wednesday that the fuel pumps can suddenly stop operating, and that can cause the vehicles to stall. Drivers may not be able to restart them. If the stall happens at high speeds, the risk of a crash could increase.
Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pumps at no cost to customers.
Toyota began recalling the vehicles in January with about 700,000, and added 1.2 million in March.
VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks
DETROIT — Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires.
The recall covers certain cars from the 2016-18 model years.
Volkswagen says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that bolts holding some high-pressure tubing can come loose over time, allowing fuel to leak and increasing the risk of a fire.
The German automaker hasn't figured out yet what it will do to fix the problem, but it expects to start notifying owners around Dec. 20. Affected vehicles have 1.4-liter engines built from June 18, 2015, to Dec. 9, 2017.
Documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration don't say if there have been any fires, but they mention an unspecified number of claims. The documents say owners could smell a fuel odor or see fuel leaking from the engine compartment.
Volkswagen says it's not aware of any fires or injuries. The company said customers should contact a VW dealer immediately if they smell fuel or suspect a leak.
Harley-Davidson jumps into e-bike market
MILWAUKEE — Iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is jumping into the hot market for electric bicycles.
The company has unveiled a new brand known as Serial 1 Cycle Co., taking the nickname of its first motorcycle.
The electric bikes have a small motor and a battery that generates power assistance beyond just pedaling.
The global e-bicycle market was estimated to be over $15 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at an annual rate of more than 6% from 2020 to 2025, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The Serial 1 bikes are designed and developed in Milwaukee and are manufactured in Taiwan. They are expected to hit the market early next year. Prices have not yet been disclosed.
Harley-Davidson also said Tuesday that it posted third quarter net income of $120 million, up 39 percent from the same time in 2019, as the company seeks to revitalize its brand. The higher results came despite the company selling fewer motorcycles during the third quarter.
Carmakers FCA, PSA to become Stellantis
MILAN — Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot on Wednesday confirmed progress toward their full merger to create the globe's fourth-largest carmaker, with completion expected by the end of March.
The combination of the Italian-American car company with its French rival, agreed to last year, is aimed at creating a carmaker with the scale to confront the challenges of stricter emissions regulations and the transition to new driving technologies. The new company will be called Stellantis.
The new company will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, just behind Volkswagen, the Renault-Nissan alliance and Toyota. PSA chief Carlos Tavares will lead the group, with Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann as head of the board.