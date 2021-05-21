With a $4 million budget and unprecedented interest, VisitGreenvilleSC hires a new leader

GREENVILLE — The tourism agency that markets the Greenville area to the world has a new leader.

Sheryl Lang will lead VisitGreenvilleSC as president and CEO the agency announced May 21 after its board voted to hire her after a nationwide search.

Lang starts June 2, stepping in at a time when the publicly funded agency with a budget totaling more than $4 million manages unprecedented tourism interest in Greenville.

The post was vacated by former president and CEO Chris Stone, who retired at the end of last year after leading what began as the Greenville Convention and Visitor's Bureau in 1984.

Lang leaves her job as chief strategy officer at The LJS Group, a hospitality consulting agency in Arlington, Virginia. She has extensive experience in the hotel industry in the greater New York area.

“Sheryl is bringing a wealth of experience from the hospitality industry that will further augment an already talented VGSC team," board chairman Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District, said in a statement. " Her past experience in business and talent development, sales and marketing, and community and stakeholder engagement will help to position VGSC as an organization that can meet and exceed the expectations of its stakeholders."

The move comes as Greenville emerges from the challenge of the pandemic.

"Without a doubt recovery from COVID-19 is on everyone’s mind and I know that with all of the offerings, and the multitude of things to do here, Greenville is in a prime spot for a strong and consistent rebound.”

The agency reports that 55 million overnight visitors annually have a nearly $1.4 billion economic impact.