Upstate parents weigh in on sending students back to school as coronavirus pandemic surges

Returning students to in-person classes is a topic on the mind of every parent. With that in mind, we asked Upstate parents to weigh in with their concerns and thoughts. Here's a sampling of what we heard.

-----

Between balancing a third-shift job at the Greer BMW plant and getting her kids up every morning to make sure they start their virtual lessons, Bridget Fuller has trouble finding time to sleep.

Despite the strain that remote learning has put on her and her family, she said she doesn’t want to see her children – ages 6, 9 and 11 – back in a class room at East North Street Academy until the rate of new COVID-19 cases begins to slow consistently and significantly.

“I get that they want to keep everything moving, but at the same time, we have to be cautious,” she said. “We have to make sure we’re not opening too soon and risking people, especially children.”

-----

Rob Searfoss is both a teacher and parent of public school children. In both cases, he said he believes school staff and kids need to return to in-person learning.

Searfoss is a special education teacher and lacrosse coach at J.L. Mann High School in Greenville and has two children, one a son in 7th grade in Spartanburg District 5.

He sees firsthand how children are suffering without the one-on-one, face-to-face interaction that school provides – and how parents are struggling to balance providing for their children’s needs in addition to handling the load of providing them an education at home by default.

Searfoss tells the story of a former student who contacted him to share how she has two small children, her husband left the family and she doesn’t know how to work two jobs and keep them at home.

“It’s been breaking my heart to see the kids who are suffering,” he said. “There’s so many kids who need to be at school who need that one-on-one contact with teachers. School is one of the safe places they can go to. They say it takes a village to raise a kid. Being in school is part of helping raise them.”

Searfoss said that he thinks officials should be guided by data when it comes to assessing the risk the virus poses, but that mid-July is too soon to definitely say that school can’t open after Labor Day as McMaster has proposed. He said he understands those who are worried, but he feels the positives of returning to school outweigh the risks.

“I’m not saying they’re wrong,” he said. “I’m just saying what I personally want to do to help our community. I’m doing whatever we need to do to make it safe – masks, shields. Whatever they ask us to do, I’m going to do it.”

-----

Just the prospect of more remote learning with her daughter is enough to make Kimberly White feel tired.

But as it stands now, the Greenville mother said she doesn’t plan to send her 12-year-old back to school for in-person classes if she can help it.

Her daughter, Addison Vickers, has chronic lung disease and a heart condition that put her at high risk.

If the number of new cases doesn’t begin to decline significantly, White said she doesn’t think it would be safe to send Vickers into school for her first year at Northwood Middle as they’d planned before the onset of the pandemic.

“I’d prefer they don’t open or I would prefer that they give parents options,” she said. “I’d prefer an option where she could be in some sort of virtual class room.”

Before summer break started, White said she was in constant communication with the faculty and staff at Brushy Creek Elementary, where Addison attended last year, and felt on top of what was going on.

But in recent weeks, she said contact from Northwood and the district has been sparse, adding to her growing anxiety as fall approaches.

“I don’t know if it’s because it’s summertime or they just don’t have information to give, but I just don’t feel like I’ve been kept in the loop at all over the summer,” she said.

-----

Parent Jennifer Triplett, of Anderson, said her 8-year-old daughter, a Calhoun Elementary student, and her 12-year-old son, who attends Southwood Middle, will likely enroll in a virtual program this fall.

Anderson School District 5, which released a back-to-school plan for its 13,000 students on Wednesday, will have all students report Aug. 10 for in-person classes. Families also have until July 28 to opt out of in-person classes if they instead choose to attend the district's "virtual academy" for the year, said Kyle Newton, Anderson 5's assistant superintendent for external affairs and communication.

In a district survey, about 2,600 kids expressed interest in this, Newton said. The state charter school system also has an online option for families.

Though Anderson 5's plan keeps open the prospect of closing individual schools or the entire district should community spread of COVID-19 intensify, the plan does not lay out specific metrics.

"We have children in two schools," Triplett said. "So what if one of their teachers or classmates gets it, and my child needs to be quarantined for a while? What about her brother that goes to another school? None of this is laid out. It's very hard for us to make a plan. As dual-income parents working at home, it would be very nice having them at school. But if we are going to end up spending a bunch of the fall having to be at home with them anyway because things are spreading and they are getting sent home and they have a sibling so the sibling needs to stay home, I don't know how we will make that work."

Triplett said that she needs more information before opting for in-person classes.

Circumstances that merit closing schools, Newton said, are a moving target. The district is going to maintain close contact with state health officials, he said, and always put safety of students and staff ahead of education.

"Our goal is more to work with local DHEC officials," he said. "There's not an exact number of rating that triggers it."

Anderson 5 plans to open elementary schools as early as 6:30 a.m. so that working parents can drive their kids to school, he said. That is one of many measures the district is taking to prevent clustering of kids in one place. The goal is to reduce ridership on individual buses by 50%.

The district is also setting up food distribution points so that low-income families whose children choose to take all their classes online next year will still have access to meals.

-----

Linda Mayes wants her son to be in a classroom for at least one day a week come fall, more if the rate of new cases begins to drop.

“I want to see them back in school,” she said. “There’s no option for me. I want to see that, I just want it to be safe.”

Her family runs TakoSushi, a local restaurant in Greenville, and the pandemic has put stress on their business and personal lives. Her son, a 16-year-old at JL Mann High School, misses his friends at school and has struggled with remote learning.

“Being in the restaurant environment, we’ve been extremely strict with him and haven’t let him do anything,” she said. “That’s been very hard and devastating for him.”

Even if the number of new cases stays the same or goes up, Mayes said it’s important for kids to get back in school.

“At minimum, I would want one day a week and doing the rest online,” she said. “The online thing just did not go well for him. I think now it’s going to be better because they’ve had more time to update their system, but still, one day a week at minimum is what I’d like to see.”

-----

Jennifer Black helped organize a rally outside the Greenville County School District offices Thursday to join in calls for a firm plan so that parents know what to expect and children can adjust to a routine – whether that is in-school learning or online.

In the spring when the shutdown was in full effect, Black scheduled her work as an accountant around her split custody of her two children, who both will attend Bethel Elementary in Mauldin this coming year.

When they weren’t with her, she crammed in 25 to 30 hours a week of work. The rest was spent helping them with e-learning and daytime care.

At the time, the shutdown was more widespread as employers had to adjust for the burden and parents weren’t expected to work the same schedules. That has changed as more employers expect pre-pandemic workloads.

“At the time, everybody was shut down,” she said. “There was a lot of grace there. We’re in a different situation now. It’s business as usual in a lot of cases. There’s no real options for working parents.”

Black uses extended after school care that she said isn’t available if kids aren’t in school. With Greenville County’s flexible proposal that could have children attend five days a week or no days depending on data at the time, she said she can’t plan for when she needs to hire after-school caregivers.

The result is also children who will be constantly confused, she said.

“Kids need consistency, and they need routine,” Black said. “They’re going to have a year full of anxious kids, rather than kids who are thriving, for sure.”

Black said she believes schools should be classified as essential businesses and teachers as essential workers. The school district hasn’t been firm, leading teachers to believe they can demand not to return.

“They’ve gone beyond just hearing the concerns and given the teachers this idea that they’re able to do more than should be able to do,” she said.

-----

Mark Larimer is conflicted.

On one hand, he wants his 7- and 9-year-old children – both students at Greenbrier Elementary School in Greenville County – to be able to see their friends, their teachers, to get face-to-face instruction.

On the other, the continued spread of the coronavirus in the state does not inspire confidence, he said.

It would be “shortsighted and unwise” to send kids back to school for a 5-day week, he said.

“With the numbers these high, I definitely don’t want them to go back with the entire student population,” he said. “I mean if you get one person that has it in the cafeteria, my God.”

Ultimately, he said it would be best to push back the start date all together and institute a limited, in-person option later in the year.

“I don’t have 100% comfort but I think it would be good for the children if they could go in, even just once a week,” he said.

He said he was reassured by the breakdown Greenville County Schools sent to parents outlining how schools will proceed based on community spread.

-----

With fall fast approaching and a son getting ready to start as a freshman at Simpsonville’s Hillcrest High School, Laquanza Robinson said conflicting messages from officials have left her confused about what’s next for schools in South Carolina.

“Anything could happen when you put your kid in the presence of other kids,” she said. “And the government seems a little bit confused itself right now.”

Her son has struggled with remote learning but if things continue as they have been, she said she likely wouldn’t be comfortable sending him back to school in fall.

Eric Connor, Anna B. Mitchell and Conor Hughes contributed to this report.