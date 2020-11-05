Underhanded or forward thinking? Turf war stewing over Greenville sewer consolidation

If there’s one thing Greenville County residents can be assured of, it’s that County Council’s plan to consolidate sewer services is going to get messy.

A preview of the battle ahead came on Tuesday night when the council first discussed details of the proposal publicly and scheduled a public hearing later this month on the issue.

Representatives, employees and attorneys for the districts called the proposal underhanded, said consolidation would extend sewer lines deeper into southern Greenville at the expense of existing customers and threatened to challenge the legality of consolidation in court.

The moves didn’t deter the council from pushing ahead with its plan for a public hearing at 4 p.m. on Nov. 23, which will likely be conducted via Zoom, though the council did ask for a public workshop to ask questions and receive answers before the hearing.

Chairman Butch Kirven, who in Tuesday night's election won another term, kept the plan for a public hearing on track even as council members discussed a delay and attorneys representing various sewer districts throughout the county threatened legal action.

The move to consolidate sewer systems pits old Greenville against new, government efficiency against local control, and a plan for Greenville’s growth against the textile heritage that created the region’s original growth.

Business and environmental interests have aligned to seek consolidation as a way to pay for millions of dollars in needed work to replace old clay sewage pipes that allow water to flow in and sewage to seep out.

But, local sewer officials said that the issues are overblown, that the county’s communication with existing sewer collectors is nonexistent and that the new plan is unproven.

“We intend to challenge any effort by the County Council to proceed as it has proposed,” said Rita Barker, an attorney representing Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District and Taylors Fire and Sewer District.

The districts are two of six sewer special purpose districts the county is looking to consolidate with MetroConnects, which is a special purpose district within Renewable Water Resources, Greenville County’s sewer authority. ReWa is run by a governor-appointed board and collects sewage for much of the county’s unincorporated areas.

The consolidation plan would dissolve the six special purpose districts and would create fire service areas for those districts that perform combined sewer and fire services.

If successful, the plan would add an additional 43,000 sewer customers to MetroConnects starting July 1, where they would then pay a monthly sewer bill rather than to their local special purpose district.

The plan would affect Berea Public Service District; Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District; Marietta Water, Fire, Sanitation, and Sewer District; Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District; Taylors Fire and Sewer District; and Wade Hampton Fire and Sewer District.

But the districts say they know their customers best and can efficiently deal with needed upgrades and repairs that affect the aging lines in the textile mill communities.

“This plan that you’re working on takes away the people’s choice and the people’s voice, and it does it in a backroom, underhanded way,” said Sarah Franco, a commissioner for Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District.

The local sewer collectors said they haven’t been invited to the table as part of the plan and that consolidation would take sewer revenue from their customers to send to outlying parts of the county to expand sewer lines for future development.

“We believe that these funds, instead of being used in our community, will be funneled to other areas of the county, and we don’t feel that’s right,” said Michael Stansell, director of Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District.

Barker questioned the legality of consolidation, saying that because the sewer districts were created by the General Assembly, they couldn’t be dissolved without consent of the districts, a voter referendum or a vote by the state legislature.

The council didn’t discuss the legal ramifications of its plan, and council members said they wanted to hear from all parties on the issue and plan to hold a question-and-answer workshop with both in-person and online access ahead of the Nov. 23 public hearing.

The sewer consolidation plan has long been discussed but materialized in its current form after the county’s new comprehensive plan was adopted in late 2019.

Economic development in the county has been burdened by sewer sub districts “whose processes and governance can be confusing at best and counterproductive at worst,” said Jason Zacher, vice president of business advocacy with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, which is in favor of consolidation.

Zacher said projects have been placed on hold due to “bureaucratic finger pointing among unaccountable sewer officials” and that a lack of transparency and efficiency among the sub districts is “troubling.”

Frank Holleman, an environmental attorney and leading Upstate conservationist, said he backed consolidation because the county needs a well-maintained, well-funded entity to fix leaking pipes and overflowing sewers that have plagued sewer systems for decades and affect water quality in the county.

“A fragmented and underfunded sewer system in our county is a continuing threat to clean water and our environment,” Holleman said. “And it’s not only a matter of environmental protection but also environmental justice because often the poorest communities are the ones least able to fund and maintain an adequate sewer system.”

And Michael Dey, executive vice president of the Homebuilders Association of Greenville, said that inefficiencies in the sewer system have led to an uneven development pattern across the county. Consolidation would reduce cost to the overall system as it became more efficient, he said.

The plan would add new sewer where the county plans for new growth to occur, Dey said.

“We have known for decades that this day would come,” he said.

Overall, Greenville County’s sewer systems need $300 million in maintenance and upgrades, the study found, and small sewer districts can’t manage the cost burden of that scale alone, according to the study, which MetroConnects commissioned.

Tremeir Johnson, wastewater superintendent for Parker District, said the local district is accessible to voters and is accountable to their customers. He thought MetroConnects estimates were overblown and said local officials could manage the work for less.

“The idea that Parker doesn’t possess the expertise and manpower to do our work is false,” Johnson told the council. “We have to be fiscally responsible with our taxpayer’s money.”

“Consolidation,” Johnson said, “threatens to erase our historic relevance.”

But in a sign of what might be to come, Councilman Bob Taylor, who is retiring at year’s end, said at the end of the meeting that consolidation would be controversial.

“You’re going to hear a lot of negatives from people maybe who had a little kingdom of their own," he said, "and now they’re going to have to get in line with everybody else."