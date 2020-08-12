There's a deal to move Greenville's Confederate monument, protest organizer claims

The leader of an activist group protesting against a Confederate statue claims a compromise has been reach with the city to move the monument.

What would have been another weekend of protest in downtown Greenville, with fears of an escalation of assault rifles as the backdrop, has been suspended. Bruce Wilson, who under the banner of Black Lives Matter has led protests over the statue for three years, said that the suspension is in response to a deal.

"For the most part, that's the only reason," Wilson told The Post and Courier on Wednesday. "But they're going to have to follow up real soon or we're going to be back out there."

The compromise to move the statue from its current spot just off North Main Street to inside the gates of the Springwood Cemetery among Confederate graves was shared publicly on social media, with County Councilman Ennis Fant explaining the deal.

Mayor Knox White, when reached by The Post and Courier, said the city is "looking at that and other options," and he cited an oft-used statement that the City Council intends to address the Confederate statue in a "deliberative" way.

"They all want a thoughtful and deliberate process," White said. "What is true is that people of all points of view have reached out and made helpful suggestions."

The monument, which includes the statue of a Confederate soldier along with inscriptions honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee and notion of Dixie's "Lost Cause" narrative, has been at issue since August 2017, when protesters and monument defenders bearing Confederate flags were separated by police.

That protest was following violence associated with a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., over removal of a Lee statue.

In response at the time, White promised that a plaque of some sort would be erected to "contextualize" the monument to speak to how the Confederate uprising against the Union had preservation of slavery as a fundamental aim.

Three years later, no plaque exists.

Following a summer of protest over the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests over the monument have heated up. It reached a boiling two Saturdays ago when protesters and defenders clashed while men armed with assault rifles dressed in tactical military gear stood watch.

The presence of men with semiautomatic AR-15 rifles slung around their shoulders alarmed city police and elected officials. It caught Fant's attention and prompted him to get involved.

This past weekend during a protest march downtown over the death of Breonna Taylor, Wilson said that if the militiamen showed up with guns he would have his own group "also exercising their Second Amendment right" to escort him.

The city can't prevent the open carry of rifles under state law that only prevents the open carry of handguns, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby previously told The Post and Courier.

In interviews with The Post and Courier last week, supporters of the right to open carry rifles at protests said they are exercising an essential role of maintaining peace prescribed by the Founding Fathers.

They said that their presence sends a signal that law and order must be kept, including preventing damage to the monument, among other aims.

The city has been working behind the scenes to strike a deal - but as is the case with so many efforts to move or alter Confederate monuments across South Carolina, the state's Heritage Act prevents it, barring a two-thirds vote by the Legislature allowing it.

The Greenville monument, which was erected in 1892 and moved in 1922 from the middle of the busiest portion of North Main Street to its current spot in a tree-shaded pocket park off the signature street, is on property owned by the city.

Perhaps most importantly, it is on property that is part of the Springwood Cemetery.

White told The Post and Courier that he believes the monument could be moved further within the cemetery, where supporters from time to time plant flags honoring the graves of Confederate veterans.

The city would have to seek a waiver from the state.

Wilson said he wants the city to act as the waiver is pending. He said he wants the statue moved before October.

“We don’t want it to be behind closed doors and they do nothing and it be like it was three years ago," he said.