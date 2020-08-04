'There was no way out': One Upstate woman's story of abuse and survival during a pandemic

Pain shot through her arm as he twisted it behind her back, pinning her to the ground with his body weight. She yelled but he kept wrenching it until she lost feeling in the limb altogether.
"What are you going to do if you break your arm?" he asked her. "I'll make sure you can never work again."
The prospect was as terrifying as the pain coursing through her body. Without her arm, she couldn't keep running the Upstate massage parlor she'd owned and operated for almost a decade. Without work, she would be reliant on her boyfriend — the man who was hurting her — to support herself and her children.
"He tried to keep me where I needed him," she said. "He didn't want me to be financially independent. He didn't want me to feel good about myself."
In the end, he didn't have to break her arm to take away her livelihood. Several months after he made the threat, the coronavirus spread to the U.S., bringing her business to a crawl before the state shut down massage parlors and other close-contact businesses.
She had her third child at the beginning of the year and had only been back to work for a few weeks before she was forced to close shop. Her abuser, however, had a job at a local manufacturing plant and was deemed an essential worker.
"He used it to his advantage," she said. "It was, 'You don't go anywhere. You don't do anything. I'm a needed worker, so I'm going to do whatever I want, when I want.'"
Following a recent story by The Post and Courier detailing how cases of domestic violence have increased and gotten more severe during the coronavirus crisis, Greenville's Safe Harbor, a haven for survivors of domestic violence, connected the Upstate mother of three with a reporter so she could provide a firsthand account of how the pandemic worsened the abuse she was experiencing and made it harder to escape. The Post and Courier has chosen not to publish her name to protect her safety.
Michelle Gilbert, Safe Harbor's shelter advocacy director, said the woman's experience exemplifies how the continued spread of the virus has impacted victims of abuse.
The barriers thrown up by the coronavirus have led to a significant decline in calls to Safe Harbor, even as domestic violence arrests have spiked. From February to June, calls to the centers crisis lines dropped roughly 20%, while arrests between March 1 and July 27 were up 31% compared to the same time last year.
"People are confined in their own homes and they're cut off from their support system," Gilbert said. "It's a recipe for disaster, because it's not as easy for people to reach out, whether it's to a neighbor, a friend, a family member, a doctor, a church. Anything that really binds victims to a sense of community goes against isolating because of the pandemic."
'I felt like there was no way out'
The woman had been with her abuser for three years, and she'd left him before.
When he started getting more violent and more frequently, she would rent an apartment and storage unit, load her things into her car, and leave with her kids. She'd always considered herself a strong, independent person, and when she made the decision to leave, she did it on her own.
But somehow, she'd always find herself going back to him.
"It's definitely a repetition," she said. "You just feel like you need that person."
For a little while after she returned, things would be better.
Until they weren't.
Then she'd pack up and go yet again.
But in April, she found herself unable to leave on her own for the first time. The shutdown kept her at home with her children at all hours of the day, and her abuser was the only adult she regularly talked to. Those interactions were growing more aggressive and unpredictable by the day.
After her daughter was born, the physical abuse became less frequent, but threats came more often: threats to spread rumors about her, threats of violence, threats to leave her on her own to fend for herself and her three children.
She was afraid.
"I felt like there was no way out," she said.
He'd pin her against a wall and tell her he was going to hurt her or leave her.
He would go to work then stay out hours past the end of his shift, late into the night, without explanation while she waited for him to return.
"There was a pandemic going on and I have kids," she said. "I didn't know how many people he'd been around or if he was putting us in danger of getting the illness."
He knew that she was relying on him in a way she hadn't before, and he seized on that to strengthen his control over her, she said.
Even if she had the money to move out on her own, she couldn't find any rental properties available as the virus continued to spread.
"I was just saying, 'How am I going to get out of this situation? How am I going to make it? How am I going to find help with my kids? How am I going to succeed?'" she said.
She tried to convince herself that she was making it out to be worse than it was, but she'd been here before and she knew where it was going.
For years she'd managed to keep the full extent of the abuse away from her children. But with all of them stuck at home and no clear indication of when the shutdown would end, she didn't know how long she could keep that up as things escalated.
Scarce shelter as world stands still
With nowhere else to turn, she took to social media, asking what resources were still available while the world stood still. Someone gave her the number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which connected her with Safe Harbor.
She called the shelter in mid-April and moved out of her house days later. The advocates helped her develop a plan to escape her abuser and she left with her children while he was at work.
Even with lower call numbers, Safe Harbor had no room at the shelter, as social distancing protocols had reduced their capacity by more than half.
Instead, the nonprofit put her and her children up in a hotel for about a month before room opened at the shelter. When the four of them were able to move to Safe Harbor's facility, they were given their own room — complete with its own bathroom, kitchen area and laundry room — so they wouldn't have to interact with the other people staying at the shelter.
"We cleaned up a lot," she said. "With a newborn baby, I didn't want her to get sick. I didn't want anyone to get sick but I was really worried about her."
After more than two months of searching, she was able to find a permanent place for her and her children.
The coronavirus made it harder for her to access services, she said, and to rebuild her life once she had.
"The pandemic had a huge impact on my situation," she said. "If I could have kept on working and kept my office open, kept my clients and just kept on with normal life, I could have snapped back very quickly. But having everything change, I had to adapt."
She's started the process of rebuilding her life and her business, doing home visits with a limited number of clients. She's taking precautions, but still worries about bringing the virus home to her kids.
Gilbert, the shelter advocacy director, said while the mother and her children were able to escape, many other women are still trapped.
"The reality is you had someone who was working, who had a profession, who — outside of the domestic violence — had an ideal situation, and she still faced these barriers," Gilbert said. "The pandemic completely shifted her life around."
And even with the drop in calls, limited space has forced Safe Harbor to turn people away. With calls down and incidents of abuse on the rise, advocates expect a surge in demand for domestic violence centers in the near future. But the economic impact of the pandemic has slashed revenue for those organizations across the state, giving rise to concern that they'll be able to meet the need when that increase comes.
For the mother and her three children, however, things are getting better.
The continued spread of the coronavirus has made progress slow, but she said she's grateful to have escaped abuse after feeling hopeless for so long.
"I ended up getting a very nice place, the kids are good, we're near their school, everything's paid," she said. "Everything turned out really good even though it was a struggle."