Surge in Upstate coronavirus cases shrinks crucial convalescent plasma supply

GREENVILLE — Doctors don’t have many tools in their toolbox to ward off the effects of COVID-19 on vulnerable patients, and even the tools they do possess don't work in every case.

In a fight against a new disease that’s often teetered between guesswork and a sense of helplessness, one treatment that the community can give directly from themselves to their neighbors is in short supply.

Convalescent plasma, which is harvested from the blood of those who have recently had COVID-19 and possess antibodies to fight the virus, has been used in Greenville since the pandemic’s early days as a potential treatment with some success.

The treatment joins other therapeutic tools that have had mixed success, such as monoclonal antibodies, which doctors in Greenville are giving early on in the disease treatment to patients most at-risk of facing a difficult battle against the virus, and remdesivir, which has been given as a daily injection to hospitalized patients to help them recover more quickly.

The post-holidays spike in hospitalized patients in the Upstate has run supply of plasma nearly dry.

At one point this past week, The Blood Connection, which has been collecting plasma from donors, had fewer than 100 doses remaining, less than a day’s supply, said Dr. Robert Rainer, The Blood Connection’s medical director.

That's an ominous sign in the weeks ahead as meanwhile the government rushes to vaccinate the public.

“The need for it has gone way up,” Rainer said. “The Greenville-Spartanburg upstate area is really leading the country in number of cases over the last couple of weeks. We’re seeing more hospitalizations, and we’re seeing more use of convalescent plasma.”

The ability to donate plasma lags the disease by a few weeks because people must recover before they can donate, he said.

“So we’re just always playing catch-up,” he said.

The Blood Connection has used local medical students in a phone bank to reach patients who have recovered from the disease and ask them to donate plasma. About 5 percent of those called ended up donating, which Rainer said falls in line with outreach for regular blood donations.

The good news? Those who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate three-to-four times, and each donation supplies three-to-four doses, Rainer said.

Most days, The Blood Connection has a one or two-day supply of plasma.

“If that were to ever fall off, we would have to start rationing the product,” he said.

Early in the pandemic, Prisma Health participated in a study conducted by the Mayo Clinic of convalescent plasma’s effectiveness and safety.

That study, which didn’t include a control group, did show the plasma injections didn’t harm patients and seemed to work in some cases. Rainer said doctors have given anecdotal instances where they saw positive benefits of plasma in patients as well.

More recently, a small but randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in Argentina showed that convalescent plasma from recovered patients can keep older adults from experiencing worsening symptoms from the virus if it’s given to patients within days of the disease onset.

In the pandemics first months, doctors would prescribe convalescent plasma treatment to most newly hospitalized patients upon admission, Rainer said.

Now, with the ability to also use monoclonal antibodies and remdesivir, doctors have shifted to use plasma mostly in patients whose condition seems to be worsening.

Essentially, he said, giving it to people who need it the most.

Rainer hasn’t treated COVID-19 patients himself but participates in daily group calls with those who do as they discuss treatment options.

The different treatments have helped stem the number of people in the area who have succumbed to the disease, though it hasn’t really slowed the number of patients getting seriously ill from the virus, he said.

As of Friday, 561 people in Greenville County had died from confirmed cases. Another 39 have died who likely had the virus, though their cases haven’t yet been confirmed, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Blood Connection is offering a free antibody test to anyone who donates blood, he said.

For those who’ve already had a positive coronavirus test, they should wait 14 days before seeking to donate plasma. Then they can get an antibody test from their doctor, which they must have before they can donate plasma, he said.

The tests are done for coronavirus antibodies using two different testing methods, one in-house and a second confirmed by a lab at the Medical University of South Carolina.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, visit thebloodconnection.org to make an appointment at any upcoming blood drives or call 864-751-1168.