Summer of protest: Greenville avoids arrests as demonstrators challenge boundaries

It’s been a summer of demonstration in downtown Greenville, and what’s settled in over the past three months is a nearly every weekend test of boundaries, a series of micro-ultimatums that reach a point of contention, then ultimately resolve.

On Saturday, about 100 protesters marching under the banner of Black Lives Matter filled one lane or another of Main Street between Falls Park on the way to the aging Clement J. Haynesworth federal courthouse six blocks away.

They were told by police beforehand to stay on the sidewalks. They didn’t. But unlike other protests over the summer, there was virtually no law enforcement presence – no tangible authority to protest against, just the familiar impassioned cries against systemic racism.

The police didn't show up until the end, when protesters kneeled in the street in front of Falls Park plaza, backing up traffic on a night where diners of fine restaurants filled the popular Main Street entertainment corridor.

Police clad in light blue lined their bicycles to drive them back – then the squad filed out almost as soon as they had appeared.

By the time the sun set, no arrests. No tangible violence.

No counter-protesters with Confederate flags or militia gear and assault rifles like three weeks ago.

Just a bullhorn inside an upscale downtown Italian restaurant, and the mic handed over to the overwhelmingly large white contingent of protesters invited to speak on why they joined the march.

Unlike Charleston down Interstate 26 on Saturday, the police didn’t set firm lines that led to several protesters being tackled and handcuffed. In Columbia, a couple hundred protesters turned out at the Statehouse and elsewhere in the capital city with little incident.

The protests in downtown Greenville didn't rise to the level of chaos as it did in the streets in early summer, when following the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer tear gas filled the air on Main Street.

And unlike elsewhere across the country following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week, Saturday's demonstrations didn't turn violent or significantly chaotic.

But at the heart of it all were impassioned pleas. The marchers wanted someone, anyone, to care to hear what they had to share.

At the beginning, protest organizer Bruce Wilson told the crowd that police had told him they would scale back their involvement if he could keep his marchers on the sidewalk.

Three weekends earlier, Wilson had organized a march to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a botched police raid in Louisville, Kentucky.

Police ordered people with opaque bags out of Falls Park before the march began, citing a city ordinance that requires bags at picketing events be clear.

The enforcement of the ordinance raised tensions because a week earlier, a protest of a Confederate monument on North Main Street had militiamen openly carrying assault rifles ringing the demonstration.

The march on Saturday filled Main Street by necessity, as construction of the multimillion-dollar Camperdown development eliminated an entire sidewalk along a one-block stretch.

The march in the street continued on to City Hall, where protesters stopped in the middle of the roadway, with no visible police presence, to chant for calls to reform law enforcement engagement with the public, particularly in Black communities.

Through a bullhorn, Wilson spoke to protesters and further to diners at Soby's restaurant and child street performers and anyone else about the need to protest.

As the march turned toward East Washington Street and the old federal building in the shadow of the new federal courthouse being built, police appeared on bikes and told organizer Derrick Quarles to move demonstrators to the sidewalk.

The order was ignored.

The protest settled at the courthouse, where a sound system was set up to play music and amplify speeches. Across the street, a local brewery managed a waiting line for its socially distanced patio.

Some protesters stood in crosswalks with signs that read "Cops Are Cowards" and "No Justice, No Peace." Both Wilson and Quarles made note of the largely white crowd among them and how those voices are needed.

As the sun began to set, the march back to Falls Park led to more protesters in the street and slowed traffic and people on the margins looking on.

If anyone shook their head in apparent disdain, Wilson would stop and chant through the bullhorn, "My job is to make racist people uncomfortable."

The march settled back at Falls Park.

Protesters knelt in the middle of the prominent intersection of Main Street and Falls Park Drive. That's when bicycle police appeared.

Interim Police Chief Howie Thompson ordered protesters back to the plaza. An officer spoke through a patrol vehicle loud speaker, "You are blocking the roadway. This is an unlawful assembly. Please leave the roadway."

Police planted their bicycles in a line, advancing a step at a time.

At one point, someone from the top of the building that is home to a lululemon retail store, Jianna's restaurant and the Topside Pool Club shouted something that incited the crowd.

Wilson and Quarles walked across the street and walked up the stairs of the Italian restaurant and confronted staff about how to get to the rooftop. They were told the restaurant wasn't associated with the rooftop club.

They filed back down the stairs, shouting through a bullhorn, "Black lives matter."

As they moved toward nearby Hall's Chophouse, another upscale downtown restaurant, a confrontation broke out that involved police intervention. A supervisor of the restaurant emerged to say that a person who had been in conflict with a Black Lives Matter organizer had been told to leave.

Afterward, the protesters settled in outside Hall's.

People on motorcycles driving along Main Street yelled "All lives matter," which incited the protesters.

The organizers encouraged the white participants in the demonstrations to explain their motivations for joining the protest.

The speakers talked about their anger over what they described as white privilege and police brutality.

By about 9 p.m., after everyone had spoken, Quarles dispersed the protest.

Police Capt. Jeff Long, whom the organizers said should be the next police chief, said that no one had been arrested and there had been no official complaints logged with the agency.